Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of the Cast of The Old Globe's HURRICANE DIANE

The Old Globe will present the West Coast Premiere of HURRICANE DIANE by Madeleine George, directed by James Vásquez.

This unconventional new comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George sees the Greek god Dionysus return to the modern world disguised as the butch gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the earth to its natural state. Where better to begin than with four real housewives from New Jersey? The New York Times cheered Hurricane Diane as an "astonishing new play," and New York magazine hailed it as "hilarious and full of keen observation and profound human affection." Contains strong language.

CAST:

Opal Alladin (Renee Shapiro-Epps), Jenn Harris (Pam Annunziata), Rami Margron (they/them) (Diane), Jennifer Paredes (Beth Wann), Liz Wisan (Carol Fleischer).

CREATIVE TEAM:

Jo Winiarski (Scenic Design), Shirley Pierson (Costume Design), Cat Tate Starmer (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), Golden Howl (Original Music and Music Direction), David Huber (Dialect and Voice Coach), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).





