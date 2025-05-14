Photo Exclusive: HOUSE OF INDIA At The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is excited to share exclusive new production photos of The Old Globe world premiere of House of India by San Diego playwright Deepak Kumar.

Drama Desk Award-nominee Zi Alikhan directs this heartwarming comedy featuring a vibrant cast of characters who work to build a restaurant, a legacy, and a new kind of American Dream.

Performances run through June 1, 2025, with the opening on Thursday, May 15 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Ananya runs House of India, a once-successful restaurant in a strip mall outside of Cleveland. Her cook Jacob has an idea to bring in more customers: ditch the traditional dishes and embrace a trendy, fusion-forward menu (think “Indian Chipotle”). Her two grown children have their own views too. As the bills and worries pile up, Ananya must choose: hold on to her late husband’s vision, or compromise in the name of progress.

The cast of House of India includes Supriya Ganesh as Vaidehi (Dr. Samira Mohan in MAX’s The Pitt, Freeform’s Grown-ish), Mahira Kakkar as Ananya (The Old Globe’s Henry 6, Broadway’s Life of Pi), Deven Kolluri as Vikram (Off Broadway’s Monsoon Wedding, Drunk Enough to Say I Love You?), and Tommy Bo as Jacob (Classic Stage Company’s Snow in Midsummer, Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s The Far Country). House of India understudies include Parth Kichloo, Giancarlo Lugo, and Sutheshna Mani.

Also joining Kumar and Alikhan as part of the creative team are Chika Shimizu (Scenic Design); Rodrigo Munoz (Costume Design); Cha See (Lighting Design); Fan Zhang (Sound Design); tbd casting co., Stephanie Yankwitt & Margaret Dunn, CSA (Casting); and Evelyn G. Myers (Production Stage Manager).

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 12% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now!