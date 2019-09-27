POEFEST Presents 3 Poevocative Weekends Of Ghostly Stories!

WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience announces the Second Annual San Diego PoeFest, running from October 11th - 27th at the historic Adobe Chapel in Old Town, San Diego. PoeFest is produced by Write Out Loud in partnership with Save Our Heritage Organisation.

PoeFest will include staged performances of works by Edgar Allan Poe and other authors of the phantasmic. Travis Rhett Wilson and Walter Ritter return this year with fresh performances and Jason D. Rennie, Jane Longenecker and Paul Maley reprise The Pit and the Pendulum, Berenice and The Little Frenchman from last year's PoeFest, in case you missed them. New cast this year includes David Phillip Fishman, Eric Minella and Jane Jacobs. Tickets are $20 for each program. A $80 Festival Pass provides a ticket for each of the 6 programs.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared "We were thrilled that our inaugural POEFEST had many sold out houses. We are excited to bring new faces and different wonderfully dark and engaging stories of Edgar Allan Poe and others to such an enthusiastic audience. Performing by candlelight in the unique and historic Adobe Chapel in Old Town adds a wonderful atmosphere to these classic pieces."

PoeFest Schedule: (Individual tickets $20 each. Festival Pass (6 performances) $80)

Adobe Chapel, 3963 Conde Street - Old Town

(please note this historic site is not wheelchair accessible)

www.writeoutloudsd.com



Friday, October 11th - 7pm & 8:30pm

7:00 pm - Berenice & More

8:30 pm - The Pit and the Pendulum

Saturday, October 12th - 7pm & 8:30pm

7:00 pm - The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

8:30pm - Berenice & More

Friday, October 18th - 7pm & 8:30pm

7:00 pm - The Black Cat

8:30 pm - The Oval Portrait & Imp of the Perverse

Saturday, October 19th - 7pm & 8:30pm

7:00 pm - The Oval Portrait & Imp of the Perverse

8:30 - The Black Cat

Friday, October 25th - 7pm & 8:30pm

7:00 pm The Little Frenchman & More

8:30 - The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Saturday, October 26th - 7pm & 8:30pm

7:00 pm The Little Frenchman & More

8:30 pm The Pit & The Pendulum

Write Out Loud serves over 23,000 people annually with their core programs: In addition to PoeFest, Write Out Loud presents a six show season of Story Concerts, Voices of Ireland each March, Twainfest - an annual free family celebration of 19th Century Literature, StoryBox Theatre (kamishibai) for elementary students, Poetry Out Loud for high school students, Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau, Stories for Seniors, and they oversee The NEA Big Read in San Diego.





