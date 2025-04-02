PERIL IN THE ALPS Begins at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peril in the Alps will be presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre this month.

The twin sister of Captain Hastings wife, Dulcie, has been kidnapped - and Hercule Poirot rightly expects not only extortion to follow, but murder! Using elements of Agatha Christie's "Poirot Investigates," Steven Dietz creates a sequel to his wildly popular Murder on the Links, taking us on a thrilling and dangerous trip to the snow-capped Alps, where the famed Belgian detective may finally meet his match. Six actors bring to life dozens of eccentric characters and clever suspects in this diabolically funny comic mystery. If you're yearning for a good laugh, don't miss it!

Steven Dietz directs Gabbie Adner, Valerie Larsen,* Brian Mackey,* Omri Schein,* Amanda Sitton,* and Christopher M. Williams* in PERIL IN THE ALPS. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props Design, Rob Witmer (Composer & Sound Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design). Vernon Willett* is the Production Manager, and Annabelle Oellette, the Production Assistant.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' EquityAssociation.

PERIL IN THE ALPS previews begin on Wednesday, April 16. Opening Night is set for Saturday, April 19, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, April 16, to Sunday, May 11, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, April 18, and Wednesday, May 7. A talkback session with the cast is scheduled for April 25.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $67, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $79; Sun. Night - $65. For ticket information and to secure PERIL IN THE ALPS, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org.

