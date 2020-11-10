Orange County School Of The Arts Provides Prospective Families With New Engaging Virtual Preview Day Experience
The Virtual Preview Day takes place in lieu of the school's annual in-person events.
Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), a public charter school providing students in grades seven through 12 with an unparalleled arts and academic education, encourages prospective students and their families to participate in the school's inaugural Virtual Preview Day.
From Nov. 10 through Jan. 5, 2021, families can view more than two hours of video presentations and resources on their own time, from the comfort of their homes. This online experience gives aspiring OCSA students the opportunity to take a virtual campus tour, learn more about the school and the admissions process for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as gain a closer look at OCSA's arts and academic programs.
OCSA offers its students a rigorous college-preparatory academic program and pre-professional arts training in the schools of applied arts, dance, fine and media arts, music, and theatre. Families who visit the Virtual Preview Day website will have the opportunity to hear from school administrators and watch arts conservatory presentations for the following programs:
School of Applied Arts
Culinary Arts & Hospitality
School of Dance
Ballet Folklórico Dance Conservatory
Ballroom Dance Conservatory
Classical & Contemporary Dance Conservatory
Commercial Dance Conservatory
School of Fine & Media Arts
Creative Writing Conservatory
Digital Media Conservatory
Film & Television Conservatory
Integrated Arts Conservatory
Visual Arts Conservatory
School of Music
Classical Voice Conservatory
Instrumental Music Conservatory
Frederick Fennell Wind Studies Program
The Garn Family Jazz Studies Program
Pianist Program
Strings & Orchestra Program
Popular Music Conservatory
School of Theatre
Acting Conservatory
Musical Theatre Conservatory
Production & Design Conservatory
Families are also encouraged to participate in Facebook Live Q&A sessions on Dec. 5, 2020, where arts conservatory directors and school administrators will answer frequently asked questions about the conservatory and the admissions process. The schedule is available on the Virtual Preview Day website, which can be found at www.ocsarts.net/VirtualPreviewDay.