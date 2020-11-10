Orange County School Of The Arts Provides Prospective Families With New Engaging Virtual Preview Day Experience

The Virtual Preview Day takes place in lieu of the school's annual in-person events.

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), a public charter school providing students in grades seven through 12 with an unparalleled arts and academic education, encourages prospective students and their families to participate in the school's inaugural Virtual Preview Day.

From Nov. 10 through Jan. 5, 2021, families can view more than two hours of video presentations and resources on their own time, from the comfort of their homes. This online experience gives aspiring OCSA students the opportunity to take a virtual campus tour, learn more about the school and the admissions process for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as gain a closer look at OCSA's arts and academic programs.

OCSA offers its students a rigorous college-preparatory academic program and pre-professional arts training in the schools of applied arts, dance, fine and media arts, music, and theatre. Families who visit the Virtual Preview Day website will have the opportunity to hear from school administrators and watch arts conservatory presentations for the following programs:

School of Applied Arts

Culinary Arts & Hospitality

School of Dance

Ballet Folklórico Dance Conservatory

Ballroom Dance Conservatory

Classical & Contemporary Dance Conservatory

Commercial Dance Conservatory

School of Fine & Media Arts

Creative Writing Conservatory

Digital Media Conservatory

Film & Television Conservatory

Integrated Arts Conservatory

Visual Arts Conservatory

School of Music

Classical Voice Conservatory

Instrumental Music Conservatory

Frederick Fennell Wind Studies Program

The Garn Family Jazz Studies Program

Pianist Program

Strings & Orchestra Program

Popular Music Conservatory

School of Theatre

Acting Conservatory

Musical Theatre Conservatory

Production & Design Conservatory

Families are also encouraged to participate in Facebook Live Q&A sessions on Dec. 5, 2020, where arts conservatory directors and school administrators will answer frequently asked questions about the conservatory and the admissions process. The schedule is available on the Virtual Preview Day website, which can be found at www.ocsarts.net/VirtualPreviewDay.

