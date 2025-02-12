Oceanside Theatre Company Unveils ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast and Creative Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) has announced the cast of its first production of the 2025 season, Once on This Island, a breathtaking and deeply moving musical that tells a timeless story of love, sacrifice, and destiny.

Running from March 28 through April 13 at the historic Sunshine Brooks Theater in Oceanside (217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA), this production features a powerhouse cast and creative team ready to bring this Tony-award winning musical to life.

Based on Rosa Guy's 1985 novel My Love, My Love or The Peasant Girl, Once on This Island reimagines The Little Mermaid. It follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a boy from the privileged side of the island. As she embarks on a journey to prove that love can overcome social divides, she encounters powerful island gods who challenge and shape her destiny. With its breathtaking music, vibrant choreography, and compelling storytelling, this heartfelt production reminds us that love is the ultimate force that connects us all.

The musical, written by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and has captivated audiences worldwide with its vibrant storytelling and Caribbean-inspired score. The OTC production is directed by OTC Artistic Director Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, with musical direction by Lyndon Pugeda and choreography by Alyssa "Ajay" Junious. Tickets can be purchased at OceansideTheatre.org/once-on-this-island.

"At its core, this beautiful story is about resilience in the face of division-a theme that remains just as vital today as ever," Burroughs highlights, "Through vibrant music, choreography, and an extraordinary cast and creative team, this production invites you to see intimate storytelling of a world where hope and love strive to conquer all through the power of community. Audiences will not only witness this story; they'll feel it in their bones."

OTC's production will feature several actors taking on dual roles, portraying both gods and key human characters in the narrative. This casting choice pays tribute to the storytelling traditions that have long been a part of cultures around the world. "When you see two characters played by the same actor, you start to see the similarities and/or differences of what effect those characters have on the story and other members of the story. You get a glimpse of how truly connected we all are in the way we act towards each other." shares Burroughs. "This creative approach brings a richer layer to the narrative, as the same actors fluidly transition between their divine and earthly personas, emphasizing the interconnectedness of fate, love, and destiny in the show's world," he added.

The powerhouse cast of Once on This Island features a mix of returning OTC performers and fresh faces making their OTC debut. Leading the production is The Voice finalist Timyra-Joi, returning to OTC (Songs for a New World) as Ti Moune, bringing her signature electrifying vocals to the role. Joining the cast is Xavier J. Bush (Singin' in the Rain, NVA) as Daniel. Eboni Muse makes her OTC debut as Mama Euralie/Asaka. Kingsley Jackson (The Color Purple, NVA) takes on Tonton Julian/Agwe, while Matthew Javier (Welcome to Sleepy Hollow, OTC) portrays Armand/Papa Ge. Jasmine January (The Color Purple, NVA) returns to OTC as Andrea/Erzulie.

Ali Nelson, who recently starred in OTC's Manny and The Wise Queens, returns as a Storyteller and Understudy for Armand/Papa Ge. Kayla Hatashita (Little Shop of Horrors) also makes her OTC debut as a Storyteller and Understudy for Andrea/Erzulie. Sharing the role of Little Ti Moune/Little Girl are rising stars, Chloe "Lo" Oh (School of Rock) and Nia Castro (How the Grinch Stole Christmas). With a stellar ensemble blending OTC veterans and exciting new talent, the production promises to be a breathtaking celebration of love, destiny, and the power of storytelling.

Returning members of the creative team include Director/Artistic Director Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, returning to direct after his work on Stranger Sings!; Musical Director Lyndon Pugeda, returning to OTC for the first time since Man of La Mancha in 2019; and Choreographer Alyssa "Ajay" Junious, whose choreography was last seen in Stranger Sings!. Costume Designer Zoë Trautmann, who designed costumes for OTC's Stranger Sings! and Next to Normal, returns as well. Tori Jones, whose previous work includes Chicken & Biscuits, Stranger Sings! and Manny and The Wise Queens, returns as Stage Manager and Props/Set Dresser. Sound Designer Estefania Ricalde and Sound Mixer Jordan Gray, both of whom contributed to the sound design for Stranger Sings!, return as well.

Joining the creative team for the first time are Scenic Designer Michael Wogulis, whose credits include Miracle on 34th Street (New Village Arts) and Clyde's (Moxie Theatre); Lighting Designer and OTC Associate Technical Director Nate Cargill; and Assistant Stage Manager pug lee.

"Between local San Diego superstars, Craig Noel award nominees and winners, rising young stars and more, this cast and crew of wonderful artists is a talented collective group that will truly take patrons on a journey of love and celebration of community," Burroughs reflects, "I have a tremendous amount of trust in this company and believe that everyone will tell this story with such grace. I am overjoyed to be able to direct a show that means so much to me personally with such great talent on and off the stage as we dive deep into the art of storytelling."

Comments