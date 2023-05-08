Oceanside Theatre Company Gives Back With Military Matinee For GOOD PEOPLE Sunday, May 14

Good People by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire is an emotional, heartfelt drama broken up by poignant moments of laugh-aloud humor.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Cast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE Theatricals Photo 1 Cast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE Theatricals
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELS Photo 3 Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELS
Review: MURDER ON THE LINKS At North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo 4 Review: MURDER ON THE LINKS At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Review: MURDER ON THE LINKS At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Veterans and active members of the military can sign up for two free tickets to OTC's Military Matinee performance of Good People on Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm at the Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside using the code "OTCBlueStar" through Click Here or directly at OceansideTheatre.VBOtickets.com/event/Good_People_GA/88357 .

An emotional, heartfelt drama broken up by poignant moments of laugh-aloud humor, Good People by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire is the story of a reunion between old friends from South Boston, one who has just been fired from yet another job and another who has found success as a doctor.

The Military Matinee program is Oceanside Theatre Company's way of acknowledging the contributions of the armed forces to Oceanside's community and thanking those who serve.

"Camp Pendleton and the service members are an integral part of the history and fabric of Oceanside," said Managing Director Alex Goodman. "Oceanside Theatre Company appreciates the dedication and commitment of the men and women in our Armed Forces and is proud to participate in Theatre Communications Group's Blue Star Theatres program."

Blue Star Theatres is a collaboration between Theatre Communications Group and Blue Star Families. The initiative is intended to recognize the contributions of service families, to build stronger connections between the theatre community and military families in communities all across the country, and to help to aid service people and their families as they seek to be integrated into the lives of their communities.

This will be the theater's second Military Matinee, the first one taking place during its performance of Lucky Stiff in March. In addition, to the show for Good People, upcoming Military Matinee performances will take place the first Sunday of each of the 2023 mainstage season shows. The next opportunities to take advantage of the free ticket offer for military are Sunday, October 8 for Welcome to Sleepy Hollow, a hauntingly romantic musical thriller by Heather Megill Reba and Sunday, December 10 for The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), a holiday comedy by Reed Martin and Austin Tickenor.

"We believe that everyone should have access to theatre and the arts," said Ted Leib, OTC Artistic Director and Good People actor. "Storytelling is essential to connecting us to one another as human beings and the greater community. Theatre brings our stories to life and provides a spark for discussing our own experiences. Good People in particular has layers of complexity that make audiences consider the nature of the decisions we make, while also offering lots of laughter along the way. The characters are incredibly relatable."

"We hope members of the military community will take advantage of these free tickets to come connect with each other and our community at large. We'd love to fill all 198 seats of the historic Brooks Theater for this incredibly well-written play and its talented cast," said Goodman.

OTC's Military Matinee performance for Good People is Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm. Two tickets free to active and veterans per ID. Please pick up at Will Call. Subject to availability. Use code: OTCBlueStar at https://oceansidetheatre.vbotickets.com/events

PLEASE NOTE: Good People contains strong language and incidents of racially insensitive language.

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC), the resident professional theater company operating the Historic Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside, is a focal point of the Oceanside California Cultural District (OCCD). OTC's mission is to produce professional theatrical, visual art, and musical productions for the entertainment and enrichment of the community, present educational opportunities in the arts for children and adults, and provide a safe, state-of-the-art public venue for expansion of artistic endeavors in North San Diego County and greater Southern California. OTC produces a four-show mainstage theater season in the 198-seat venue, as well as a Music Series, play readings and various other events in the adjacent black box theater, Studio 219. An important part of OTC's mission is inspiring and sharing the arts with local youth through the Youth Theater Arts Program, which includes Summer Theater Camps and Youth Theater Arts Outreach in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside during the school year. To learn more visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

The Old Globe Appoints Adena Varner As Director Of Arts Engagement Photo
The Old Globe Appoints Adena Varner As Director Of Arts Engagement

The Old Globe has appointed Adena Varner as its new Director of Arts Engagement.

New Fortune Theatre Announces West Coast Premiere Of PUBLIC ENEMY Photo
New Fortune Theatre Announces West Coast Premiere Of PUBLIC ENEMY

New Fortune Theatre announces Tthe West Coast premiere Of Henrik Ibsen's 'Public Enemy' in a version by David Harrower directed by Richard Baird.

Cast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE Theatricals Photo
Cast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE Theatricals

Who's ready for a little love, fermentation, and rock 'n roll? Following up on the heels of Sunday in the Park with George and Ain't Misbehavin', CCAE Theatricals will present the final show in their 2022/23 Season, the world premiere of Bottle Shock! The Musical.

Villa Musica and La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Partner For Carnegie Halls LINK UP Program Photo
Villa Musica and La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Partner For Carnegie Hall's LINK UP Program

Link Up Program Participants (elementary students) will accompany the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus to present a Live Concert, with teachers and students for the 2022-2023 season May 6th, 2023 4:30pm Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego.


More Hot Stories For You

New Fortune Theatre Announces West Coast Premiere Of PUBLIC ENEMYNew Fortune Theatre Announces West Coast Premiere Of PUBLIC ENEMY
Cast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE TheatricalsCast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE Theatricals
Villa Musica and La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Partner For Carnegie Hall's LINK UP ProgramVilla Musica and La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Partner For Carnegie Hall's LINK UP Program
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELSDiversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For HEAD OVER HEELS

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder on the Links
North Coast Repertory Theatre (4/19-5/21)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Good People
Oceanside Theatre Company (5/12-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
OB Playhouse (7/21-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Oceanside Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chronicles of Kalki
MOXIE Theatre (5/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How To Be Japanese: Your Normal Is Not My Normal
Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre (5/18-5/28)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Casa del Prado Theatre (4/28-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit
Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit (11/22-12/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU