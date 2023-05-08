Oceanside Theatre Company Gives Back With Military Matinee For GOOD PEOPLE Sunday, May 14

Veterans and active members of the military can sign up for two free tickets to OTC's Military Matinee performance of Good People on Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm at the Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside using the code "OTCBlueStar" through Click Here or directly at OceansideTheatre.VBOtickets.com/event/Good_People_GA/88357 .

An emotional, heartfelt drama broken up by poignant moments of laugh-aloud humor, Good People by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire is the story of a reunion between old friends from South Boston, one who has just been fired from yet another job and another who has found success as a doctor.

The Military Matinee program is Oceanside Theatre Company's way of acknowledging the contributions of the armed forces to Oceanside's community and thanking those who serve.

"Camp Pendleton and the service members are an integral part of the history and fabric of Oceanside," said Managing Director Alex Goodman. "Oceanside Theatre Company appreciates the dedication and commitment of the men and women in our Armed Forces and is proud to participate in Theatre Communications Group's Blue Star Theatres program."

Blue Star Theatres is a collaboration between Theatre Communications Group and Blue Star Families. The initiative is intended to recognize the contributions of service families, to build stronger connections between the theatre community and military families in communities all across the country, and to help to aid service people and their families as they seek to be integrated into the lives of their communities.

This will be the theater's second Military Matinee, the first one taking place during its performance of Lucky Stiff in March. In addition, to the show for Good People, upcoming Military Matinee performances will take place the first Sunday of each of the 2023 mainstage season shows. The next opportunities to take advantage of the free ticket offer for military are Sunday, October 8 for Welcome to Sleepy Hollow, a hauntingly romantic musical thriller by Heather Megill Reba and Sunday, December 10 for The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged), a holiday comedy by Reed Martin and Austin Tickenor.

"We believe that everyone should have access to theatre and the arts," said Ted Leib, OTC Artistic Director and Good People actor. "Storytelling is essential to connecting us to one another as human beings and the greater community. Theatre brings our stories to life and provides a spark for discussing our own experiences. Good People in particular has layers of complexity that make audiences consider the nature of the decisions we make, while also offering lots of laughter along the way. The characters are incredibly relatable."

"We hope members of the military community will take advantage of these free tickets to come connect with each other and our community at large. We'd love to fill all 198 seats of the historic Brooks Theater for this incredibly well-written play and its talented cast," said Goodman.

OTC's Military Matinee performance for Good People is Sunday, May 14 at 2 pm. Two tickets free to active and veterans per ID. Please pick up at Will Call. Subject to availability. Use code: OTCBlueStar at https://oceansidetheatre.vbotickets.com/events

PLEASE NOTE: Good People contains strong language and incidents of racially insensitive language.

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC), the resident professional theater company operating the Historic Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside, is a focal point of the Oceanside California Cultural District (OCCD). OTC's mission is to produce professional theatrical, visual art, and musical productions for the entertainment and enrichment of the community, present educational opportunities in the arts for children and adults, and provide a safe, state-of-the-art public venue for expansion of artistic endeavors in North San Diego County and greater Southern California. OTC produces a four-show mainstage theater season in the 198-seat venue, as well as a Music Series, play readings and various other events in the adjacent black box theater, Studio 219. An important part of OTC's mission is inspiring and sharing the arts with local youth through the Youth Theater Arts Program, which includes Summer Theater Camps and Youth Theater Arts Outreach in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside during the school year. To learn more visit Click Here.