OC Premiere Of Dael Orlandersmith's YELLOWMAN Comes to the Chance Theater

Chance Theater has announced that the Orange County premiere of Dael Orlandersmith's Yellowman will be the fourth show in its 23rd Anniversary Season. The drama will be directed by Khanisha Foster and perform September 24 - October 24, 2021 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts center in Anaheim.

A celebration of language and the human spirit, Yellowman is an exquisite and provocative exploration of the challenges of overcoming racism, class, biases, and prejudices inherited both from community and family. Alma, a dark-skinned African-American woman, and her childhood friend Eugene, a light-skinned African-American man, have been life-long friends - yet when their friendship turns to love, the different colors of their skin raise obstacles that could be insurmountable. Please note: This show contains adult language and subject matter.

The play was a Finalist for the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama in a year of all female playwright nominees (Suzan Lori-Parks took home the award that year for Topdog/Underdog). Orlandersmith won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize in 2003. The Wilma Theatre production of Yellowman won Philadelphia Barrymore Awards for Outstanding New Play, with Orlandersmith winning Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play. Yellowman also received three Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play (Orlandersmith), and Outstanding Lighting Design (Russell H. Champa).

"I live to watch people fall in love, and at the center of everything this is a love story," says Yellowman director Khanisha Foster, who was previously a Fox Fellow at Chance Theater from 2017-2018. "Childhood love, off limits love, family love, self-love, and the cravings we feel that only a single person walking this earth can fill."

Joining Foster on the design team are scenic designer Kristin Campbell, lighting designer Andrea Heilman, costume designer Wendell C. Carmichael, sound designer Darryl B. Hovis, and stage manager Bebe Herrera. Both stars of Yellowman are making their Chance debut with this production -- Julanne Chidi Hill as Alma and Dante Alexander as Eugene.

Chance Theater's COVID-19 policy requires General Performance ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Those who are under the age of 12 -- and anyone without proof of being fully vaccinated -- must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours (3 days) prior to entering the theater. Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted. Get the most up to date information about Chance Theater's health and safety protocols at www.ChanceTheater.com/safety.

For those who are more cautious, we are also offering a select number of "Vaccinated+ Performances." Unlike General Performances, Vaccinated+ Performances will not accept proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test and there will be minimal socially distanced seating between parties.