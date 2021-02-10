Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Filmed Production of TRYING

Streaming March 24 – April 18, 2021.

Feb. 10, 2021  

In an era where truth and values are being hotly debated, TRYING presents an intriguing snapshot of American history.

The story is based on playwright Joanna McClelland Glass's experience as an assistant to famed Attorney General and Chief Judge at Nuremberg, Francis Biddle, during the final year of his life.

Audiences are treated to a highly literate, affecting portrayal of two wildly different personalities struggling to understand each other. Told with great humor, compassion and insight, this is a compelling and deeply satisfying piece of theatre.

David Ellenstein directed James Sutorius and Emily Goss on North Coast Rep's mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under Actors' Equity Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, and Prop Design Philip Korth. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show. Reserve your tickets now to this heartfelt, moving play.

TRYING will stream on Showtix4U.com on demand from MARCH 24 to April 18, 2021. Tickets are $35 - $54 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org.


