New Village Arts Welcomes New Staffers Amanda Jordan and Sakshi Tiwari

New Village Arts, the professional theatre in the heart of Carlsbad that is the cultural hub of North County San Diego, announces the addition of two new staff members, Amanda Jordan as Marketing Manager and Sakshi Tiwari as Manager of Connectivity. They take over from AJ Knox, who recently left NVA to join the Raindrop Marketing agency.

In addition, Joan Cumming is stepping down from her role as president of NVA's board of directors to act as the interim managing director while the company undertakes a national search for a successor for Alex Goodman, who has taken a position with the Children's Discovery Museum in Escondido.

"New Village Arts has had an amazing staff lead us through the challenges of the last year. With the re-opening of theaters and arts organizations, NVA has new members of the team in place to lead us into the future," says Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner. "We are thrilled to experience the leadership of Interim Managing Director Joan Cumming, who brings years of experience and talent to NVA, and the creative and inspiring minds of our new Marketing and Connectivity Managers Amanda Jordan and Sakshi Tiwari. This new (mostly female) team will help NVA reach even greater heights as we continue to fulfill our mission of creating adventurous artistic experiences to awaken the human spirit."

Amanda Jordan brings to the New Village Arts team a plethora of diverse experience in marketing, fundraising, and education program management from the nonprofit and arts industries. She was on the management team for Biocom Institutes' San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering and is passionate about engaging youth in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education. Amanda has also held marketing positions with Delaware Bioscience Association, American Laboratory Trading, and Home Start Inc. Amanda lives in Carlsbad Village with her family and enjoys being an active part of the local community.

Sakshi Tiwari comes to NVA with more than six years of expertise in World Events and Intellectual Property. She is passionate about bringing brands to life and working on creative solutions and concept strategies, event management, and live shows.

Most recently, Joan Cumming was the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the San Diego Symphony. Her 40-year career in the performing arts includes working for the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl; the Los Angeles Opera, The Music Center of Los Angeles County; and in 2008 as interim managing director for the La Jolla Playhouse.

