New Village Arts Honors 25 San Diego-Based Female Scientists with ILLUMINATING WOMEN IN SCIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Village Arts has recently opened its production of Lauren Gunderson’s THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE, a play exploring the friendship between two accomplished female scientists from the early twentieth century: Marie Curie and Hertha Ayrton. Inspired by the work of these trailblazing women, New Village Arts (NVA) decided to learn more about the women in science and engineering in San Diego.

NVA reached out to local biotech & health science organizations such as Scripps Health, QuidelOrtho, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Tri-City Medical Center and many other institutions, and asked for nominations of women who are doing groundbreaking work in science and engineering. The result is a list of 25 women from all areas of San Diego making incredible impacts in our community.

The honored scientists answered two questions which NVA is sharing via email and social media as well as in our lobby. The first, “Tell us about your work” recognizes the vast variety of scientific work happening in our community. The second, “How did you learn about Marie Curie and how has her work impacted your own” speaks so much to the importance of representation and the impact of Madam Curie in our world.

Honored scientists have received two free tickets to THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE. Many of the scientists will be attending a talk-back, led by NVA’s Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner, on Sunday, February 16th at 3:45pm. Tickets for the performance that day are sold out, but members of the public are welcome to join NVA for this free event.

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE runs through February 23rd at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, 2787 State Street, Carlsbad Village. For more information, visit newvillagearts.org or call the box office at (760) 433-3245.

For a full list of the scientists and their answers: https://newvillagearts.org/illuminating-women-in-science/

Comments