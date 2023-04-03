Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY LIFE WITH WILL Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre This May

James Sutorius always returns to Shakespeare for sustenance. So he will again, in the delightful My Life with Will.

Apr. 03, 2023  

MY LIFE WITH WILL Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre This May

In a breezy and nostalgic stroll down memory lane, North Coast Rep favorite, James Sutorius, chronicles his lifelong love affair with the Bard of Avon.

Return to a time 50 years ago when Liz and Dick rocked, and Christopher Plummer ruled the stage. In an acting career highlighted by roles on television and film, Sutorius always returns to Shakespeare for sustenance. So he will again, in the delightful My Life with Will.

MY LIFE WITH WILL will run May 1 and 2, 2023 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Tickets are $39 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit Click Here to purchase tickets.





Review: The FORCE is Strong with THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK Photo
Review: The FORCE is Strong with THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK brings Star Wars-inspired sexy, nerdy fun to San Diego through April 30th. This burlesque brings comedy, pop culture,  humor, and the art of the strip tease to the stage for an incredibly entertaining time. 
Interview: Raymond Lee on Costumes, Crew and How Theatre Prepared Him for QUANTUM LEAP Photo
Interview: Raymond Lee on Costumes, Crew and How Theatre Prepared Him for QUANTUM LEAP
Interview with 'Quantum Leap''s Raymond Lee about taking on this series reboot, how he gets into character, and how doing theatre helped him prepare for this role.
Interview: Mason Alexander Park on Roles, Representation, and Starring in QUANTUM LEAP Photo
Interview: Mason Alexander Park on Roles, Representation, and Starring in 'QUANTUM LEAP'
Interview with Mason Alexander Park, who plays Ian Wright, from the new 'Quantum Leap' to talk about theatre, playing this character, representation, and what the next dream career opportunity might be.
Blindspot Collective Announces New Performing Artist Residency, Blindspot Co-Op Photo
Blindspot Collective Announces New Performing Artist Residency, Blindspot Co-Op
​​​​​​​Blindspot Collective, a San Diego-based theatre company, seeks applications of projects from local performing artists to participate in the Blindspot Co-Op, our inaugural artist residency. Selected projects will receive up to 80 hours of rehearsal space to create, refine, or investigate new work. 

More Hot Stories For You


MY LIFE WITH WILL Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre This MayMY LIFE WITH WILL Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre This May
April 3, 2023

In a breezy and nostalgic stroll down memory lane, North Coast Rep favorite, James Sutorius, chronicles his lifelong love affair with the Bard of Avon.
Blindspot Collective Announces New Performing Artist Residency, Blindspot Co-OpBlindspot Collective Announces New Performing Artist Residency, Blindspot Co-Op
March 31, 2023

​​​​​​​Blindspot Collective, a San Diego-based theatre company, seeks applications of projects from local performing artists to participate in the Blindspot Co-Op, our inaugural artist residency. Selected projects will receive up to 80 hours of rehearsal space to create, refine, or investigate new work. 
San Diego Junior Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICALSan Diego Junior Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL
March 31, 2023

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the hit musical Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical!  
Symphony San Jose Presents Disney and Pixar's COCO IN CONCERTSymphony San Jose Presents Disney and Pixar's COCO IN CONCERT
March 29, 2023

Symphony San Jose will present Disney and Pixar’s Coco in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Susie Seiter.  
Tight Knit And FNGRS CRSSD Present BLEACHED This AugustTight Knit And FNGRS CRSSD Present BLEACHED This August
March 28, 2023

San Diego's newest alternative and indie-pop curator, Tight Knit, has announced Bleached Festival, a new festival in partnership with FNGRS CRSSD.
share