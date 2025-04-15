MERRY ME Comes to Diversionary Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Diversionary Theatre has announced the San Diego premiere of Merry Me, written by Hansol Jung, and directed by Vanessa Stalling. Merry Me will begin previews on May 15 (press opening: May 24, 2025), and will run through Jun 8, 2025.



The run will also include at least ten $10 Prebys Foundation Access-For-All tickets, special nights for low-cost previews (May 15 - 23), First Friday for the military (May 16 - complimentary tickets for active duty and veterans), and Pay-What-You-Will & Industry Night (June 2), with The Clark Cabaret & Bar remaining open before and after each performance. Previously, Diversionary has held Friday and Saturday performances at 8PM, but going forward, all performances Thursday through Saturday will be at 7PM. Sunday matineé performances will remain at 2PM.

Director Vanessa Stalling expressed: "So absolutely thrilled to be making my Diversionary debut, especially with such a smart and hilarious play about the struggle to find true satisfaction. It's such an exciting challenge to work on a play that is at once a brilliant collage of theatrical gems and pop culture, and a profound reflection about our struggles to find true satisfaction. Hoping San Diegans will check in out and get their merries!"



About this production closing out Diversionary's Season 39, Artistic Director Sherri Eden Barber, said: "Hansol Jung's Merry Me is a hilarious, vibrant, and erotic exploration of LGBTQIA+ female pleasure and self-discovery. In today's climate, where conversations about sexuality and identity are more prominent than ever, Merry Me offers both laughter and reflection; celebrating sexual liberation and challenging traditional norms."

This production hosts an ensemble cast of actors who are both new and familiar to the Diversionary stage. Merry Me stars Winnie Beasley as Lieutenant Shane Horne, Andréa Agosto as Dr. Jess O'Nope, Mak Shealy as Mrs. Sapph Memnon, Coleman Ray Clark as Private Willy Memnon, Troy Tinker-Elliot as General Aga Memnon, Jacquelyn Ritz as Mrs. Clytemnestra Memnon, and Michael Amira Temple as The Angel. Director Vanessa Stalling is also making their Diversionary directing debut with this production.

The creative team: Vanessa Stalling, Director; Mathys Herbert, Scenic Design; Claire Peterson, Costume Design; Annelise Salazar, Lighting Design; Padra Crisafulli, Sound Design/Composer; Kristen Flores, Props Designer; Jesse Marchese, Production Dramaturg; Shannon Humiston, Stage Manager



