MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN Cast Announced At Compulsion Dance & Theater

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN was nominated for 7 BroadwayWorld Awards including Best New Play and Best Direction of a Play.
Compulsion Dance & Theater will present MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN, a work written and directed by Michael Mizerany. Running May 30th - June 8th.
The production will feature performances by Cody Dupree, Dani Guinn, Kevin Phantom and Stephen Simpson and will be produced by Compulsion Dance & Theatre.
MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN, inspired by the screwball comedies of the 30's and 40's, is a charming, laugh-out-loud gay romantic comedy.
MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN contains adult content including profanity, sexual themes and partial male nudity. Seating is extremely limited.
WEEK #1
Friday, May 30th - Opening Night at 7pm
Saturday, May 31st at 7pm
Sunday, June 1st at 7pm
WEEK #2
Friday, June 6th at 7pm
Saturday, June 7th at 7pm
Sunday, June 8th at 1pm
