MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN Cast Announced At Compulsion Dance & Theater

Compulsion Dance & Theater will present MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN, a work written and directed by Michael Mizerany. Running May 30th - June 8th.

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN was nominated for 7 BroadwayWorld Awards including Best New Play and Best Direction of a Play.

The production will feature performances by Cody Dupree, Dani Guinn, Kevin Phantom and Stephen Simpson and will be produced by Compulsion Dance & Theatre.

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN, inspired by the screwball comedies of the 30's and 40's, is a charming, laugh-out-loud gay romantic comedy.

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN contains adult content including profanity, sexual themes and partial male nudity. Seating is extremely limited.

WEEK #1

Friday, May 30th - Opening Night at 7pm

Saturday, May 31st at 7pm

Sunday, June 1st at 7pm

WEEK #2

Friday, June 6th at 7pm

Saturday, June 7th at 7pm

Sunday, June 8th at 1pm

