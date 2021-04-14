LIT: A Virtual Musical For Families to Premiere From Blindspot Collective

Blindspot Collective, a local theater company that produces radically inclusive programming at the intersection of advocacy, education, and entertainment, is proud to present the world premiere of Lit. Commissioned by California Center for the Arts in Escondido, Lit tells an original story about a young girl whose world has been plunged into eternal darkness.

Populated by pirates, sea monsters, and mysterious strangers who could be friend or foe, Lit reveals the ways in which courage, compassion, and creativity connect us all. Inspired by multicultural folklore, this new musical mixes sea shanties and shadow puppets to bring audiences along for the journey. Lit was designed for elementary students in grades 2-5, but will be enjoyable for the whole family.

"I hope everyone who watches Lit will realize the power they have to create light and find their inner courage to battle the monsters in their own lives," says director Desha Crownover. "And I hope they discover how fun and magical theatre can be with just a lightbulb and a bedsheet."

Created by Blindspot Collective co-founder Blake McCarty and based on a story by Desha Crownover, Lit was developed through Blindspot Collective's first-ever devised process for a new musical. In addition to adding their theatrical talents, the cast of six contributed directly to the story, adding their ideas early on in the script and music development process. The actors also comprise the production's band, playing the banjo, mandolin, guitar, electric guitar, autoharp, accordion, and ukelele.

"The connection I formed to the show because I had a hand in devising it from the very beginning was unlike any typical acting experience," says cast member Dakota Ringer. "Especially during a time that lacked new creation, this was a true bright spot."

In order to more closely share the onstage experience with virtual audiences, the entire team of artists implemented strict COVID safety protocols to rehearse and film the show in person at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

"The pandemic has been a heavy burden to our theatre community," says cast member Sarah Jane Salonga. "Blindspot Collective was very transparent with our production process following COVID-19 protocols, and finally being on stage was something my soul needed. I hope this beautiful story will touch the hearts of many, and remind us that we can get through anything life throws at us if we work together."

Tickets to watch Lit are available now for a minimum of $15 through a "pay what you can" model. Lit will begin streaming April 16 and remain available until May 16. Audiences may purchase access in advance and watch at their convenience. Click here for tickets and more information.

For schools and organizations interested in sharing Lit, please contact education@blindspotcollective.org. Blindspot Collective is also offering groups a workshop as a companion to the show to help young audiences explore themes in Lit and build on their own creativity.