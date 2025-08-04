Jim Curry Returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre with JOHN DENVER TRIBUTE This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Coast Repertory Theatre welcomes back Jim Curry for a limited engagement of John Denver TRIBUTE, celebrating the timeless music of one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters.

Performances will take place on Monday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

Known for his uncanny vocal resemblance to John Denver, Curry was the singing voice in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, and has since performed Denver’s music to sold-out audiences across the country.

His show, praised for its authenticity and emotional resonance, features hits like “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine,” “Calypso,” and “Annie’s Song.”

The tribute concert includes live performances accompanied by projected images and video of nature, creating an immersive, family-friendly experience that evokes Denver’s enduring messages of love, unity, and environmental care.

Jim Curry will be joined on stage by Anne Curry (vocals, guitar, mandolin), Gordon Lustig (guitar/banjo), and Chris Wills (vocals, keyboard).