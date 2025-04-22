Izzy Salant to Perform DO BETTER at The San Diego Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Do Better," written and performed by award winning playwright, actor and magician Izzy Salant (Rite of Passage, Peace Talks), directed by Peyton Ashby (Spotlight Presents) and produced by SpotCorp Events, is coming to the 13th annual San Diego Fringe Festival, from May 15-25.

Do Better is a one-person comedic drama play with magic (A Dramagedy) that follows how we navigate life after unwavering grief. After experiencing unimaginable loss at 10-years-old, the only way forward is to laugh through the pain and do a card trick. In essence, this is how we "Do Better."

Dates: May 15, 2025, 7:30 pm; May 17, 2025, 4:00 pm; May 18, 2025, 9:00 pm; May 23, 2025, 7:30 pm; May 24, 2025, 4:00 pm

About Do Better

Do Better is a one-person comedic drama play with magic (A Dramagedy) that follows how we navigate life after unwavering grief. After experiencing unimaginable loss at 10-years-old, the only way forward is to laugh through the pain and do a card trick. In essence, this is how we "Do Better."

Comments