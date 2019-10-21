Impro Theatre's DICKENS UNSCRIPTED Comes to North Coast Rep

Los Angeles Times calls Impro Theatre "Amazing!" One of the funniest evenings as the troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes. Starting with an audience suggestion, the troupe creates completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world's greatest writers. Join us this holiday season for a hilarious comedy inspired by the works of Charles Dickens. Comic portrayals, cruel melodrama and heartbreaking tenderness explode onto the teeming streets of Victorian London. A fun and festive evening of comedy.

DICKENS UNSCRIPTED will occur on December 16-17, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $29 ($24 for Season Subscribers) with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You