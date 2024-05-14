INTOLERANT Comes to San Diego This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lifelong allergy sufferer, Uma Dobia, knows a thing or two about navigating the world while looking for danger in every crumb.

Hot on the heels of her Adelaide Fringe Festival and Melbourne Comedy International Festival comes her San Diego International Fringe Festival debut with her playful cabaret, Intolerant. Uma uses her genre-hopping vocal, storytelling and comedic skills to confront her obsessions with chocolate and popcorn, the difficulties of explaining your allergies at dinner parties, and how to date without having an allergic reaction to semen (yes, really) — until Crohn’s disease comes along to crash the party.



With a soundtrack that includes original songs, parodies of operatic arias, highlights from previous performances in Pirates of Penzance, as well as her favourite Wiggles songs, the music of Intolerant showcases Uma’s versatility across multiple musical and performance styles and puts her comedic talents in the spotlight. Following performances of Intolerant at San Diego International Fringe Festival Uma will tour the show to Hollywood Fringe Festival in addition to performing her brand new comedy cabaret show Popera: Sex, Death & Politics.



Uma Dobia is a soprano who refuses to be put in a box. With warm and eclectic storytelling, Uma takes her audience on a journey through operatic, cabaret and musical theatre repertoire, as wellas her own original songs. Uma is a graduate of University of Melbourne’s MMus (Opera Performance), a Resident Emerging Artist with Australian Contemporary Opera Company and a current scholar with Opera Scholars Australia.

Uma is excited to bring her experience of what it’s really like to live with allergies and Crohn’s through Intolerant, and to be presenting her Californian premiere at San Diego International Fringe Festival.

