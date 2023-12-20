INTIMATE APPAREL Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre In January 2024

North Coast Repertory Theatre is thrilled to stage INTIMATE APPAREL, a heartfelt tale of belonging, love, and survival, which launches the New Year and second half of Season 42. Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist Lynn Nottage has stitched together a powerful tale with an array of characters whose intertwining relationships are told with humor, heartbreak and resiliency.

Set in 1905 New York City, INTIMATE APPAREL tells the story of a lonely but talented black seamstress, Esther, living in a Manhattan boardinghouse. Despite her current circumstances, Esther dreams of a more fulfilling life.

Directed by Jasmine Bracey, the play takes us through Esther's world where she creates exquisite lingerie for diverse clientele, from wealthy white patrons to prostitutes. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she begins correspondence with a suitor, George, working on the Panama Canal.

The cast features Madeleine Barker*, Teri Brown*, Jonathan Fisher Jr*, Donald Paul*, Nedra Snipes* and Arizsia Staton bringing together a remarkable ensemble of characters. The design team, featuring Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costume Design), Evan Eason (Sound Design), Cindy Rumley (Prop Design), Matt FitzGerald (Projection Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design) creates a visually stunning backdrop that captures the essence of the early 20th century New York. Jared Halsell is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to Click Here.

INTIMATE APPAREL previews begin on Wednesday, January 10. Opening Night is set for Saturday, January 13 at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, January 10 to Sunday, February 4, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 31. A talkback session with the artistic director and cast is scheduled for January 19.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. Call 858-481-1055, or visit Click Here to purchase tickets.