IFS (IMAGINARY FRIENDS) Comes to Trinity Theatre Company

Performances run Nov 28 - Dec 14, 2025.
Trinity Theatre Company has announced their Grown Up Stage's production of IFs (Imaginary Friends) by Thomas J. Misuraca running from November 28th - December 14th. The production is directed by Mia Spencer. IFs (Imaginary Friends) runs at Trinity's Mission Valley location in the Mission Valley Mall.
Synopsis: What happens to imaginary friends when we grow up? In IF's (Imaginary Friends) by Thomas J. Misuraca, childhood companions long forgotten suddenly reappear—with questions, demands, and a mission of their own. As one man tries to navigate adulthood, he's pulled into a surreal and heartfelt world where fantasy collides with reality, and the past refuses to stay buried.
Funny, quirky, and unexpectedly touching, IF's explores memory, identity, and the invisible bonds that shape who we become—even the ones we thought we left behind
Trinity Theatre Artistic Director, Sean Boyd shared “We are big fans of Thomas Miscuraca's work at Trinity Theatre Company and have shared a number of his pieces over the years including The Stark Truth of Humanity and A Good Game. In April of this year - we presented a staged reading of IFs (Imaginary Friends) in our third annual New Works Festival. This wonderfully heartfelt and moving piece was so strong and well received - that we wanted to see it really on its feet - and programmed it into our season. It is thrilling to be a part of the trajectory of the development of exciting new work. We look forward to sharing IFs (Imaginary Friends) with our community.”
Playwright Thomas J. Miscuraca added "IFs (Imaginary Friends) holds a special place in my heart because it's about the older generation using their imagination to tap into their youth. I hope it reminds everybody of the importance of play and make-believe no matter what the age on their driver's license says. You're never too mature to act immature."
Galardriel Bessette Pippin
Jo Darlene Reardon Bea
Lance Pate John/Doctor/Brad
Mary Friedel Veronica
Sean Libiran Dab
Steve Fitzgerald Herman
Ali Impey Jenna
Tara Romanczyk Mimi
Executive Artistic Director - Sean Boyd
Director - Mia Spencer
Stage Manager - Vivian White
Scenic Designer - Kayla Brunell
Lighting Designer - Mashun Tucker
Costume Designer - Brenna Maeinschein
Sound Designer - Ash Floyd
Videos