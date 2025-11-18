IFS (IMAGINARY FRIENDS) Comes to Trinity Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Theatre Company has announced their Grown Up Stage's production of IFs (Imaginary Friends) by Thomas J. Misuraca running from November 28th - December 14th. The production is directed by Mia Spencer. IFs (Imaginary Friends) runs at Trinity's Mission Valley location in the Mission Valley Mall.

Synopsis: What happens to imaginary friends when we grow up? In IF's (Imaginary Friends) by Thomas J. Misuraca, childhood companions long forgotten suddenly reappear—with questions, demands, and a mission of their own. As one man tries to navigate adulthood, he's pulled into a surreal and heartfelt world where fantasy collides with reality, and the past refuses to stay buried.

Funny, quirky, and unexpectedly touching, IF's explores memory, identity, and the invisible bonds that shape who we become—even the ones we thought we left behind

Trinity Theatre Artistic Director, Sean Boyd shared “We are big fans of Thomas Miscuraca's work at Trinity Theatre Company and have shared a number of his pieces over the years including The Stark Truth of Humanity and A Good Game. In April of this year - we presented a staged reading of IFs (Imaginary Friends) in our third annual New Works Festival. This wonderfully heartfelt and moving piece was so strong and well received - that we wanted to see it really on its feet - and programmed it into our season. It is thrilling to be a part of the trajectory of the development of exciting new work. We look forward to sharing IFs (Imaginary Friends) with our community.”

Playwright Thomas J. Miscuraca added "IFs (Imaginary Friends) holds a special place in my heart because it's about the older generation using their imagination to tap into their youth. I hope it reminds everybody of the importance of play and make-believe no matter what the age on their driver's license says. You're never too mature to act immature."

The Cast of IFs (Imaginary Friends)

Galardriel Bessette Pippin

Jo Darlene Reardon Bea

Lance Pate John/Doctor/Brad

Mary Friedel Veronica

Sean Libiran Dab

Steve Fitzgerald Herman

Ali Impey Jenna

Tara Romanczyk Mimi

Creative Team of IFs (Imaginary Friends)

Executive Artistic Director - Sean Boyd

Director - Mia Spencer

Stage Manager - Vivian White

Scenic Designer - Kayla Brunell

Lighting Designer - Mashun Tucker

Costume Designer - Brenna Maeinschein

Sound Designer - Ash Floyd