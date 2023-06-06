HEREVILLE, A New Jewish Musical - Takes The Stage At The Old Globe Theatre This Weekend

Produced as part of The Whole Megillah New Play Festival of The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival (JFest), Co-Produced by Kids On Stage Productions.

The Old Globe Theatre, Sunday, June 11, 2023 @ 7pm and Dea Hursten New Village Arts Theatre, Sunday July 9 @ 2pm

Hereville is about an eleven-year-old Orthodox Jewish girl named Mirka who is still mourning her mother and has a challenging relationship with her newly blended family, especially her stepmother Fruma.

When Mirka engages in the occult with a mysterious witch in the forest outside of Hereville, it sets into motion a series of spectacular events and tremendous challenges through which Mirka and Fruma ultimately learn to love each other as mother and daughter.

Cast includes: Colette Nucci Coogan (Rochel), Ezra Floerscheimer (Layele), Maya Gimbel (Layele), Ava Madison Gray (Mirka), Rebecca Myers (Witch), Sophie Oberg (Mettie), Rena Strober (Fruma), Samantha Tullie (Mama), directed by Laura Brandel, Production Stage Manager; Becky Cherlin Baird, accompanist Ben Read, Assistant Stage Manager/Guardian Aaliyah Thompson.