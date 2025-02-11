Grossmont College Theatre Arts Reveals Cast of THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grossmont College Theatre Arts will present The Pirates of Penzance! The comic opera by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan includes infectious melodies, zany characters, and madcap wit.

Directed and choreographed by Melissa Glasgow, with musical direction by Patrick Marion, The Pirates of Penzance will run March 20-29 at Grossmont College's Performing & Visual Arts Center Stage. The production brings a fresh, dynamic energy to this beloved classic while honoring the rich tradition of Gilbert and Sullivan's razor-sharp satire and high-spirited hijinks.

The Pirates of Penzance follows the story of Frederic, a young man mistakenly apprenticed to a band of soft-hearted pirates. As he completes his term of service, he vows to dedicate himself to eradicating piracy—until a technicality binds him to the pirates indefinitely. Along the way, he encounters the beautiful Mabel, her eccentric father Major-General Stanley, and a bumbling squad of police officers who are more charming than effective. What ensues is a delightful blend of romance, mistaken identity, and uproarious wordplay that has delighted audiences for over a century.

“We are thrilled to bring this spirited, sidesplitting production to our audiences,” says director Melissa Glasgow. “With its unforgettable music, clever lyrics, and uproarious antics, “The Pirates of Penzance” is a theatrical treat for all ages.”

The stellar cast features: Izzy Newman as Mabel, Drew Low as Frederic, Erica Rose as Ruth, Cameron Avendano as the Pirate King, Kaylee Kloberdanz as the Major General, Ryan Robbins as the Sergeant of Police, Iker Leal as Samuel (u/s Frederic), London Smith as Edith, Lizzie Cisneros as Kate (u/s Ruth), and Prizzy Rogers as Isabel.

Ensemble: Amelie Padilla (Daughter, u/s Mabel), Alexi Ayer (Daughter, u/s Major General), Cali Stainbrook (Daughter, u/s Isabel), Maxine Levesque (Daughter; u/s Edith), Christina Salzano Ponce (Daughter, u/s Kate), Tori Mitchell (Daughter), Jorge Grave Rodriguez (Pirate/Cop), Ace N Spadesz (Pirate/Cop), Jordan Shepard (Pirate/Cop), Aubrey Schreier (Pirate/Cop), Camille Garo (Pirate/Cop), Armin Schwartzman (Pirate/Cop, Associate Choreographer), Joe Provo (Pirate/Cop, u/s Sergeant), Ray Newton (Pirate/Cop, u/s Pirate King). Swing: JD Edwards (Swing for Pirates/Cops, u/s Samuel).

Performances will take place March 20 – 29th, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinee performances on Saturdays, March 22 & 29 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at www.StagehouseTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 619-644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students.

Join us for a night of piratical fun, soaring vocals, and swashbuckling spectacle as Grossmont College Theatre Arts sets sail with The Pirates of Penzance!

The Theatre Arts Department at Grossmont College is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions. It provides a professional entry to practice their craft both on stage and behind the scenes and has instructors with credits at prestigious theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe and original Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning Come From Away.

The Performing and Visual Arts Center (Building 22) is located at 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Guest parking is free until further notice. Parking lot #1 is most convenient to the theater.

Comments