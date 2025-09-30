Gordon Clapp To Star As Robert Frost In THIS VERSE BUSINESS At North Coast Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Coast Rep will present This Verse Business on November 3 and 4, 2025, starring Emmy Award winner Gordon Clapp as Robert Frost. Written by A. M. Dolan, the play blends Frost’s poetry, speeches, and conversations into a multidimensional portrait of the four-time Pulitzer Prize-winning poet at the height of his popularity.

Clapp, best known for his twelve-season role as Detective Greg Medavoy on NYPD Blue, has been praised for capturing Frost’s humor and presence. The production is presented in collaboration with poet and Frost authority Robert Bernard Hass, Executive Director of the Robert Frost Society, and Rancho Santa Fe poet and scholar Jim Hurley, the Society’s Associate Director.

“This is a superb production,” said Hass. “Those who know and revere Robert Frost will find him again in their midst through Gordon’s impeccable portrayal; others will meet a timeless Frost for the first time and fall for his irresistible mind and charm.”

The event follows the Frost Society’s recent collaborations celebrating the poet’s legacy, including a 2024 sesquicentennial poetry festival and a 2025 partnership with the San Diego Master Chorale on Frostiana.

This Verse Business will run Monday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Rep, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $45, with senior, military, and student discounts available.

