Gay Comic/Character Actor Jason Stuart Performs At Martini's Above Fourth June 13

Gay Comic/Character Actor Jason Stuart Performs at Martini's Above Fourth in San Diego June 13th

Outrageous, openly gay stand up comedian and prolific character actor Jason Stuart will be taking center stage at Martini's Above Fourth Table + Stage in San Diego on Thursday, June 13th at 8 p.m.

Stuart's credits include TV shows "Will & Grace," "My Wife and Kids" and Judd Apatow's "Love," as well as masterful character work in dozens of feature films, such as "Tangerine" and "Birth of a Nation." Stuart's comedic chops can be seen in his new web series "Smothered," which he co-created with Mitch Hara, and the feature film "DIVOS!" He can be heard on his new weekly show on Dash Radio, "Riffing with Jason Stuart" and he stars in upcoming films "Immortal" with Samm Levine and Dylan Baker and "Abducted" with Michael Urie and Scout Taylor-Compton. Stuart also stars in the dramatic short "Hank," which won the Best LGBTQ Short at this year's Los Angeles International Film Festival. Lastly, he also plays the voice of "The Dispatcher" in the sci-fi thriller "The Fare," which airs this fall.

Stuart's new memoir "Shut Up, I'm Talking: Coming Out in Hollywood and Making it to the Middle," will be released in June.

Tickets are $25 with a $20 per person food/drink minimum and can be purchased at https://tickets.ma4sd.com/ordertickets.asp?p=160&src=eventperformances

Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner and seating.





