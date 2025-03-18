GYPSY and More Set for Palo Alto Players 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palo Alto Players has revealed its 95th. The 2025-26 line-up begins in September 2025 and includes GYPSY, ANNIE, and more. All performances are held at the Lucie Stern Theater. See the full season's programming here!

In chronological order, Palo Alto Players’ 2025-26 season is as follows:

GYPSY

September 6 - 21, 2025 (preview September 5)

Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

The Mother of All Musicals! Regarded by many as the finest musical ever created, GYPSY is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success – while secretly yearning for her own. Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, set all across America in the 1920s and 30s when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born. This landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including “Everything's Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Some People,” and “You Gotta Get A Gimmick.” GYPSY is a thrilling exploration of ambition, family, and the pursuit of fame.

ANNIE

November 8 - 23, 2025 (preview November 7)

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Based on Little Orphan Annie by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Leapin’ Lizards! Get ready to be inspired by ANNIE, the heartwarming Broadway classic. Follow the adventures of plucky little orphan Annie as she escapes the cruel Miss Hannigan’s orphanage, searches for her parents, and strikes up an unexpected friendship with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. With unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow," “Maybe,” and “It’s A Hard Knock Life,” alongside a story full of hope, resilience, and heart, ANNIE is a must-see for all ages. Don’t miss this timeless musical that continues to captivate audiences around the world!

THE DA VINCI CODE

January 17 - February 1, 2026 (preview January 16)

Bay Area Regional Premiere!

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel

Based on the Novel by Dan Brown

In this thrilling award-winning play, based on Dan Brown’s best selling international phenomenon, Professor Robert Langdon is called to the Louvre in the dead of night, where he unwittingly becomes the center of a murder investigation. When cryptologist Sophie Neveu arrives at the scene, she alerts Robert that, not only is he being asked to solve the crime, he is also the prime suspect. Soon they are in a race against time to clear Robert’s name and decipher a labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. With captivating visuals, intense suspense, and a story full of twists, this live production will leave you breathless. Don’t miss the chance to experience the mystery and excitement of The Da Vinci Code like never before in its Bay Area regional premiere!

TO BE ANNOUNCED

April 25 - May 10, 2025 (preview April 24)

Palo Alto Players’ spring musical cannot be announced yet due to restrictions with the licensing house. We will announce the fourth title of our season soon.

THE COTTAGE

June 13 - 28, 2026 (preview June 12)

Bay Area Regional Premiere!

By Sandy Rustin

You’re invited to the Bay Area regional premiere of Broadway’s fastest, flirtiest, and friskiest new comedy! THE COTTAGE is an outrageous tale of desire, betrayal, and hilarity as one woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband - and her new lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate and faith, identity and infidelity, love and marriage are all called into question as a surprising and hysterical web of secrets unravels in this ridiculously funny romantic comedy. A side-splitting romp, THE COTTAGE is “a sensational, feminist twist on a classic British period drama” (Entertainment Weekly).

