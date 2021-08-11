The Old Globe Announces 2021 Gala

Celebrate is the theme of the 2021 Globe Gala, held on Saturday, September 25 in support of the The Old Globe's arts engagement and artistic programs and as a salute to all the generous philanthropists who have supported the Globe during its 15 months of closure. Globe Board members Jennifer Greenfield and Sheryl White serve as Co-Chairs, and Darlene Marcos Shiley is the Honorary Gala Chair.



The can't-miss black-tie event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company and hors d'oeuvres on the Globe's Copley Plaza. At 7:30, guests will be treated to a musical performance by Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, the U.S. tour of Hamilton) in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. After the performance, guests will enjoy dinner catered by Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine and followed by dancing to the music of The Cowling Band.



"Theatre's superpower is to gather people in one space for a shared experience, and after a too-long time of social distancing, it's a true joy to return to togetherness," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "This is a moment for celebration, and the Globe Gala is always a delight. As the Globe's stages reopen, it's the perfect moment to thank the Globe's many friends whose generosity carried us through this long intermission, and whose support continues to help us make theatre matter."



"We are both really looking forward to hosting you on September 25 at The Old Globe's Gala. After a year off, we hope you are all ready to celebrate and have a great time with your friends and fellow theatre lovers," expressed 2021 Globe Gala Co-Chairs Jennifer Greenfield and Sheryl White. "Entertainment by Broadway star Joshua Henry and dancing to The Cowling Band will make for an unforgettable night. Please come and celebrate with us on this special night and help us make theatre matter to more San Diegans!"



The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, and its commitment is to make it matter to more people. Attendance at the 2021 Globe Gala will support a vibrant, nationally renowned theatre dedicated to serving the public good through thrilling productions of great classics, provocative new works, and exciting musicals. In June, the Globe reopened with an array of in-person community events, virtual programming, and outdoor evening concerts with Broadway's best leading stars. The summer concludes with the fabulous rock musical Hair, which opens August 15 at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre and is the theatre's first full production before a live audience since the pandemic.



The Old Globe's arts engagement programs are redefining how a professional not-for-profit theatre transforms lives across the community it serves. These remarkable programs serve 40,000 children, families, and individuals, ranging from students in Title I schools to homeless communities, from military service members and veterans to incarcerated populations.



The 2021 Gala Committee includes Board members Terry Atkinson, Eleanor Y. Charlton, Susan Hoehn, Sandra Redman, and Margarita Wilkinson.

Tickets are $800 (regular seating) and $1,000 (VIP seating) each and include the reception, performance, dinner, and dancing. Tables of 10 are available starting at $8,000. Underwriting levels, which include tickets for the Gala, begin at $5,000 per couple. Valet parking is included in the price of the ticket. See the full list of underwriting and sponsorship opportunities by clicking here. To underwrite or to purchase a table or individual tickets, contact Events Director Haley Meyer at (619) 684-4146 or hmeyer@TheOldGlobe.org.



The generous vendors for 2021 Globe Gala include Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, which will cater the elegant four-course dinner and provide dinner wines; Snake Oil Cocktail Company, which will provide specialty cocktails; Katrina O'Donnell from The Sassy Bucket, who will provide lush florals; and The Cowling Band, which will get everyone up on the dance floor. Guests will be captured in photos by Douglas Gates of Gates Photography and Melissa Jacobs; Ace Parking will valet; APR Fine Linen Rentals will provide linens, chargers, specialty tables, and chairs; FourFin Creative is creating the Gala's graphic design; Trevor Norton and Cleverco will set the scene with lighting and set design; and SEAS will enhance the mood with lighting and sound.