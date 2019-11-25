First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW San Diego Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Diego:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Casey Likes - ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 13%
 Berto Fernandez - ROCK OF AGES - Cygnet Theatre 11%
 Jeremy Wilson (they/them/their) - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Diversionary Theatre 8%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Jackson Armstrong - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Del Lago Academy 10%
 MAX CADILLAC - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - OB PLAYHOUSE 9%
 Erik Mayuiers - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Patio Playhouse 8%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Kevin Phan - PUFFS - The Eastern 11%
 Trevor Cruse - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%
 Alex Guzman - MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM - Scripps Ranch Theatre 5%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Erin Vanderhyde - ALL SHOOK UP - San Diego Musical Theatre 8%
 Audrey Deubig - MATILDA - Moonlight Stage Productions 7%
 Solea Pfeiffer - ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Amanda Blair - AMERICAN IDIOT - OB Playhouse 10%
 Gianna Merghart - MAMMA MIA - Center Stage Productions 8%
 Arleth Ruvalcaba - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Patio Playhouse 7%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Kay Marian McNellen - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%
 Marisa Taylor Scott - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%
 MiaRose Apalategui - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%

Best Musical (non-professional)
AMERICAN IDIOT - OB Playhouse 12%
 ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Del Lago Academy 10%
 MAMMA MIA - Center Stage Productions 8%

Best Musical (professional)
ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 16%
 ALL SHOOK UP - SAN DIEGO MUISCAL THEATRE 11%
 WEST SIDE STORY - Moonlight Stage Productions 9%

Best Play (non-professional)
DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - OB Playhouse 49%
 OUR TOWN - Patio Playhouse 40%
 BOEING BOEING - CSUSM 11%

Best Play (professional)
PUFFS - The Eastern 26%
 ANGELS IN AMERICA - Cygnet Theatre 11%
 THE VIRGIN TRIAL - Cygnet Theatre 6%

Best Touring Show
THE BOOK OF MORMON - Broadway San Diego 47%
 WAITRESS - Broadway San Diego 37%
 HELLO DOLLY - Broadway San Diego 15%

Theater of the Year
San Diego Musical Theatre 15%
 OB Playhouse 14%
 The Old Globe Theatre 14%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

