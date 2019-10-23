First Announcement Of Cast & Creatives For EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW!

The Old Globe today announced the cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show, a hilarious family-friendly Scrooge parody set in San Diego. Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens,

it is written by Gordon Greenberg (Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll and Working, London's Guys and Dolls and Barnum) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen, The Curious Case of the Curse of Count Dracula!), and directed by Greenberg.

Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show begins performances November 23, 2019 and runs through December 24 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Preview performances run November 23-25, with Opening Night on Tuesday, November 26 (note change in opening date from Season Announcement).

San Diego has a new show for its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact-including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future-but with a comic local twist! Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter-all set in "wintery" San Diego!

The cast includes Broadway veteran Robert Joy as Ebenezer Scrooge (the Globe's Twelfth Night, Shakespeare Theatre Company's King Charles III, and Socrates, Girl From The North Country and Head Of Passes at The Public, "CSI: NY"); Orville Mendoza as Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, etc. (the Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll, The Wiz and The Orphan of Zhao at La Jolla Playhouse, Broadway's Peter and the Starcatcher and Pacific Overtures); Dan Rosales as Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, etc. (Off-Broadway's Dogman and Spamilton playing Lin-Manuel Miranda-NYC, London and National Tour); Cathryn Wake as Gertrude Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, etc. (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; The Other Josh Cohen, The Fantasticks, and The Hello Girls Off-Broadway); and Jacque Wilke as Prudence Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, etc. (extensive local credits include Pride and Prejudice at Cygnet Theatre; Craig Noel Award-winner for Honky at San Diego Repertory Theater; Yoke and The Car Plays at La Jolla Playhouse).

The creative team includes Adam Koch (Scenic Design; extensive regional credits include immersive outdoor Carousel, Miss Saigon, and Titanic, Dreamgirls in Seoul), David Israel Reynoso (Costume Design; Obie Award-winner for Punchdrunk's Sleep No More in NY/Shanghai, the Globe's As You Like It, The Tempest, The Wanderers, many more), Amanda Fogarty (Lighting Design; Globe's Tiny Beautiful Things, Native Gardens, The Wanderers, and Rich Girl, Put Your House in Order at La Jolla Playhouse), Bart Fasbender (Sound Design; Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Soft Power at The Public), The Other Josh Cohen Off Broadway), David Huber (Dialect Coach), Tara Rubin Casting (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).

"As Dr Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas warms the hearts of San Diegans for the 22nd straight holiday season, The Old Globe this year adds Yuletide laughter and delight with a brand-new Christmas show," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "With Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show, Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen take Dickens's classic story of Christmas kindness to a new level of madcap fun. The show gives us everything we love about the story of Scrooge, from 'Bah Humbug' to the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, to Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family. But this time there's a local San Diego angle, full of music and energy, and I know our audiences have never seen anything like it. I am so happy to put it under the Globe Christmas tree and share it with our audiences this season."

