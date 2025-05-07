Feature: Joey Landwehr Finds the Stars of Tomorrow Today at The BROADWAY SAN DIEGO AWARDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joey Landwehr is no stranger to helping guide San Diego’s future stage stars find their place in the spotlight as the Artistic Director of the Broadway San Diego Awards. This is the 12th year of the awards, which celebrate student excellence in San Diego high school musical theater, and sends two winners to compete in New York in the national Jimmy Awards. Between watching school shows, call backs, and producing this final event on May 25th at the Balboa Theatre, Joey talks about what he loves about putting on this event this year and every year.

Joey Landwehr is not only the Artistic Director of the Broadway San Diego Awards but also one of the hosts and the first Education and Outreach Associate for Broadway San Diego. (I'm exhausted just thinking about all that!)

This combination of roles keeps Joey busy year-round as he and Broadway San Diego work to build the next generation of performers and theatre lovers. Lanwehr has plenty to keep him busy as everything kicks into high gear in the final weeks leading up to the competition.

“This is my 12th Season as Artistic Director for the Broadway San Diego Awards. This year, my role has expanded as the first Education & Outreach Associate for Broadway San Diego. Working with a very talented team, I get the opportunity every year to create the show and its aspects from scratch, considering what our focus will be and the story we want to tell.

This is always centering around the amazingly talented musical theatre students across San Diego County, and the truth that with this one night, we can change two young artists’ lives forever. Then, with an incredible artistic team, we rehearse for only 1 week to bring what you see on stage to life. You might not think that is a lot of time to assemble an entire evening of theatre… and you would be right! But working with the most talented young artists in San Diego (And these kids work their hineys off) makes it all worthwhile!”

Joey Landwehr, Artistic Director of Broadway San Diego Awards

Photo by Mark-Anthony Beltran

Every year, the competition leaves the audience cheering for all candidates as they have group numbers and solos to showcase their talents. Landwehr says this year will be just as exciting, with even more students and schools participating.

“This year is very exciting! We have had more schools participating and more shows to adjudicate than ever before. Because of this participation, the represented shows are much more diverse and interesting. These theatre instructors introduce their students to new works, but they are brave and teach them how to fall in love with unique classic shows from musical theatre history.

Often, instructors feel that they “have to” do current and trendy shows to keep the students’ interest. A truly talented educator will do that, while at the same time endearing them to our musical theatre past. We have an entirely new roster of adjudicators who are hand-picked, theatre-savvy professionals who have been trained by yours truly, and all have been reporting their scores with excitement because they aren’t having to view the same shows over and over and over."

While it is an annual event, Joey says that he looks forward to it every year because the students participating are always so focused, talented, and enthusiastic about learning and performing.

“I look forward to this each year. We are only able to bring a competition that is also exciting and entertaining BECAUSE these young people are so intensely motivated and incredibly talented. Being the theatrician and educator that I am I always try to bring some learning to the process whether it be audition techniques, song/script & character analysis, (I learned from the best – our very own Arthur Wagner.) or my favorite: introducing them to iconic musicals that we may know & love but that, at their age, they may not have ever heard or, much less have the opportunity to perform.”

2024 Broadway San Diego Awards Winners:

Best Actor, Spencer Kearns and Best Actress, Mia Rivera

from San Diego School of Creative & Performing Arts

- Photo by Ken Jacques

The student performers are not the only ones with this amazing opportunity to be mentored and learn about production. This event also makes mentoring available for students who work in technical and backstage theatre positions. These students learn directly from and are mentored by the Production Stage Manager, Nicole Reis.

“First and foremost, at Broadway San Diego, our mission is to introduce young people to theatre as audience members. This helps them use their critical thinking skills, working with their emotions, to make discoveries through the arts. However, on top of that by introducing young people not just to seeing a show but to all the many aspects, jobs, and career paths there are to be a part of theatre. Most people have no idea of the many different career paths in theatre, and this is a small way of starting this process.

Nicole Reis, who has been our Production Stage Manager for the past 11 years, is one of the greatest mentors of tech theatre with whom I have had the privilege of working. She takes it very seriously, and not only does she use her knowledge and talent, but she also takes her time to teach young people the techniques and qualities it takes to be successful in the technical side of theatre. They also do the work! It inspires them to be a part of something bigger than themselves and what their part could be. This is along with one of the Education & Outreach initiatives we are putting together this year, Theatre 360, where young people can learn from and work with experts in as many aspects of the theatre community.”

With a background in theatre that spans from New York to San Diego and beyond, Joey has invaluable advice for performers of any age. Regardless of whether you are competing in a student or an adult making a presentation at work or auditioning for a local production, he says there is one piece of advice everyone should remember when

“Don't apologize for your performance! I am amazed at the number of young theatre artists today who walk into the room with confidence (not arrogance) and a smile. All their sheet music is perfectly cut and marked, they are kind and show gratitude to the accompanist when working with them on tempos and introductions, and their slate is lovely and connected.. They perform their song with the knowledge of the character forward and the talent of a young Audra McDonald or Mandy Patinkin. Then, at the end of the song, they fizzle out and bow their heads, move backwards a couple of steps, run to get their music, and race out of the room.

It doesn’t matter how you “felt” the audition went, if you had a bad day, if the accompanist didn’t play the music exactly the way your voice teacher did, that needs to be left outside. Take this moment to celebrate you! When you apologize for your performance, all the work you just did prior is lost! I have to talk about this with the majority of young people who walk in the door. But beware: there is a thin line between confidence and arrogance. Confidence is the feeling that you did your very best and are rejoicing in it, whereas arrogance is when you feel like you are better than anyone else. Don’t go there.”

How To Get Tickets

You can attend the Broadway San Diego Awards this year as an audience member, enjoying and cheering these students on at the Balboa Theatre on Sunday, May 25th. For ticket and showtime information, click here.

Photo Credit: Joey Landwehr, Artistic Director of Broadway San Diego Awards Photo by Mark-Anthony Beltran

Comments