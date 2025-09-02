FNGRS CRSSD Unveils the Lineup for PROPER NYE/NYD 2025

Events will take place on December 31 and January 1.
Today, FNGRS CRSSD has unveiled the lineup for PROPER NYE/NYD 2025. Taking over Petco Park on December 31 and January 1, San Diego's iconic year-end celebration will bring together multiple stages of world-class electronic talent for two nights of nonstop energy in the heart of the city.
Entering its fourth edition, PROPER has cemented itself as Southern California's must-attend New Year's tradition. Known for pairing globally recognized artists with next-level production, the Petco Park takeover continues to raise the bar for how San Diego rings in the new year.
Leading this year's lineup are global hitmakers Chris Lake and Four Tet, who will each deliver solo sets in addition to a rare back-to-back set, bridging genres and scenes for the ultimate new years celebration. They're joined by drum & bass giants Chase & Status, Drumcode boss Adam Beyer, GRAMMY-winning disco-house icon Purple Disco Machine, techno priestess Sara Landry, and meteoric UKG powerhouse Sammy Virji.
Adding to the top-tier billing is dance heavyweight Kaskade Redux, pioneering Chicago force Green Velvet, groove-driven UK duo Gorgon City, and techno innovator Reinier Zonneveld (Live). They're joined by fan favorite Layton Giordani, alongside melodic stars Nora En Pure, Tinlicker (DJ), and Yotto.
Other standout lineup talent includes house legend Claude VonStroke, UK house and bass favorite Chris Lorenzo, viral sensation Disco Lines, and the eclectic sounds of Flight Facilities (DJ). Additional highlights like hypnotic duo Eli & Fur, groove architects Walker & Royce, and party-starter Noizu add further firepower to the lineup.
Injecting fresh energy are breakthrough acts Hannah Laing, Hamdi, Odd Mob, it's murph, and Max Styler - joined by rising standouts like MPH, Nicky Elisabeth, Riordan, Roddy Lima, Ranger Trucco, and Tinzo + Jojo.
Set against the sweeping views of downtown San Diego, the expansive lawns and open-air setting of Petco Park provide the perfect backdrop to welcome in the new year. PROPER will transform the stadium's field and surrounding grounds into a multi-stage celebration.
This year's edition will feature reduced capacity for a more comfortable experience, additional street closures for improved ingress and egress, and a footprint expansion via a fifth stage. Fans can also look forward to new touches like a happy hour to kick off the night. Presented by FNGRS CRSSD, the creators of the flagship CRSSD Festival, PROPER caps off a standout year for the brand following its successful 10th Anniversary Spring and Fall editions.
Tickets will be available through a staggered on-sale beginning with the Alumni Presale on Tuesday, 9/9 at 12PM PT, followed by the SMS Community Presale on Wednesday, 9/10 at 12PM PT, and the General On-Sale on Wednesday, 9/10 at 2PM PT. Both GA and VIP passes will be offered, with layaway options available for a limited time starting at 25% down.
Fans can opt in for pre-sale access here.
PROPER NYE/NYD is a 21+ event.
Adam Beyer
Amtrac
Ardalan
Chase & Status
ChaseWest
Chris Lake
Chris Lake B2B Four Tet
Chris Lorenzo
Claude VonStroke
CRi
Discip
Disco Lines
Eli & Fur
Flight Facilities (DJ)
Four Tet
Gorgon City
Green Velvet
Hamdi
Hannah Laing
Hayden James
HI-LO
it's murph
Kaskade Redux
Layton Giordani
Max Styler
MPH
Nicky Elisabeth
Noizu
Nora En Pure
Odd Mob
Purple Disco Machine
Ranger Trucco
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Roddy Lima
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
Tinlicker (DJ)
Tinzo + Jojo
Trace
Walker & Royce
Yotto
+ more to be announced
