Exclusive Video: Gloria Calderón Kellett and Kimberly Senior Talk ONE OF THE GOOD ONES

Gloria Calderón Kellett (Netflix’s Emmy Award–winning “One Day at a Time”) and director Kimberly Senior (Pulitzer Prize and Tony-nominated Disgraced by Ayad Akhta), came together to talk about the San Diego premiere of One of the Good Ones. Check out the exclusive video here!

Kimberly Senior shared, "There are a lot of great questions about identity, about intergenerational relationships, some of the greatest comedy, actually, comes between the generations, which I really love."

Performances run through June 22, 2025. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

When Yoli brings her new boyfriend home to meet her Latino American parents, he’s not exactly what they were expecting. Everyone tries to be on their best behavior, but generational differences and cultural assumptions collide. Through equal measures of comedy and compassion, they all discover what it truly means to be a family.

