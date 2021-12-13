EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) at Patio Playhouse Adds New Cast Member

Patio Playhouse has announced a new addition for closing weekend as smash hit Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) brings on a new third actor: local comedic performer Cassiopeia Guthrie. Determined to perform something different than the traditional and expected A Christmas Carol, a merry trio of players takes the audience on a wild ride through abridged versions of every holiday tale they can think of (and since the audience helps, even more!).

Cassiopeia Guthrie steps into the role previously performed by Jason Schlarmann, tackling the classic Rudolph story, Frosty, the Grinch, and It's a Wonderful Life, among many others. Guthrie is an Escondido local who was most recently seen this summer in I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change at Kit Carson Amphitheater as well as a number of shows at Patio and other area theatres over the years. She also works behind the scenes as President of the Patio Playhouse Board of Directors. Guthrie joins two of the performers from the original revival, Brandon Throckmorton (last seen in I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change as well as in the 2018 production of Every Christmas Story Ever Told) and Cade Smith (most recently seen at the Safari Park as Robert the Zebra, in the 21 Pilots "Saturday" video as a faceless bishop, and at various children's birthday parties as a collection of superheroes). The performance is also further enhanced by talented pre-show vocalist Amy Throckmorton (a performing dynamo who has been seen onstage from New York, to Los Angeles, to Tokyo, and on the high seas with Holland America and Disney).

Fans of holiday songs will delight in hearing them all from classic to contemporary (and funny pop culture moments, too!) while this energetic ensemble touches on Christmas traditions from all over the world and keeps audiences giggling. Hilarious, fast-paced and family-friendly, this raucous holiday spectacle comes to life three more times on stage in the intimate Patio Playhouse indoor location at Kalmia and Grand.

Performances of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) written by Michael Carleton, Jim FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez, with original music by Will Knapp, will begin on Friday, November 19th and continue through Sunday, December 19th, with no performances the weekend of Thanksgiving. Performances will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse Theater, located at 116 S. Kalmia in Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors, Military, and Students, and $12 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by David Guthrie. Produced by Cassiopeia Guthrie. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.

Attendees should review Patio Playhouse's COVID-19 Policy in advance of purchasing tickets. All patrons attending Patio Playhouse performances (including children) must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72 hours. You will not be able to enter the venue without a physical vaccination card/PCR test results meeting the above criteria or an electronic verification through the CA.gov Vaccine Record System (myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov). Additionally, all patrons (regardless of vaccination status) are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue. Concessions will not be available during this production.