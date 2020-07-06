Diversionary Theatre's Announces The Line Up To The 2020 SPARK New Play Festival

In response to Covid-19, Diversionary's annual Spark New Play Festival will be performed as audiocasts and offered exclusively on the Diversionary website. Readings of four fascinating contemporary works by exceptional playwrights never before performed in San Diego will be offered in audiocast form over a two month period. All audiocast readings are offered free to the public.



About this years Spark Festival, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, "I'm thrilled to offer these challenging and thought-provoking new works to our community in this new form! We decided that the best way to honor these incredible new works was to offer them aurally, and keep the focus on the playwright's words. We hope our community will plug in their earbuds, sit back, and conjure these diverse and compelling stories in their vivid imaginations! "



Online access to the audiocasts will be available at www.diversionary.org. Additional information can be found at www.diversionary.org/spark2020

Audio Streaming July 10 - July 23

The Haunting of the Homosexuals

By Katherine Harroff

Directed by Matt M. Morrow

Queer roomies Sadie and Paul have the greatest friendship any grad school student could ask for, except for one thing: they're haunted. As paranormal activities escalate in their shared home, so does the emotional entanglement of the duo's complicated relationship. Boldly illuminating the intersection of sexuality and friendship, this raucous new coming-of-age comedy will make you howl with laughter... and fright!

Audio Streaming July 24 - July 30 (one week only)

This Bitter Earth

By Harrison David Rivers

Directed by Kian Kline Chilton

Jesse is black. Neil is white. A Black Lives Matters protest and a shared love of poetry brought them together. But as the BLM movement rages outside their door, the very thing that brought Jesse and Neil together threatens to tear them apart. This time-hopping, intimate new love story asks, "What is the cost of standing on the sidelines?"





Audio Streaming August 7- August 20

Best Lesbian Erotica 1995

By Miranda Rose Hall

Directed by Kym Pappas

In this triptych of love, lust, and domestic terrorism, a joyous romp through lesbian erotic fiction collides with one of the darkest hours in U.S. history. This thrilling new play from the author of The Hour of Great Mercy and Plot Points in Our Sexual Development takes its audience to the heights of fantasy and the depths of horror to explore what it means to be American, and how we carry on after unimaginable loss.



Audio Streaming August 21 - September 3

Trainers

By Sylvan Oswald

Director TBD

Part essay, part activist adventure-romance, Trainers follows a struggling writer who falls in with a group of queer revolutionaries in a not-too-distant dystopian future. Inspired by an essay by French philosopher Michel de Montaigne and his intellectual love affair with political thinker Etienne de la Boetie, Trainers investigates what it takes to evolve and challenge the politics of one's time.

