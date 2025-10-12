Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For TO MY GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Diversionary Theatre, the nation’s third-oldest LGBTQIA+ theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for the San Diego premiere of TO MY GIRLS by JC Lee, directed by Jesse Marchese. The production is the second offering in the company’s 40th Anniversary Season and will begin previews on November 13 (press opening November 22), running through December 7, 2025 at Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Boulevard in San Diego.

Artistic Director Sherri Eden Barber said, “I chose To My Girls for our 40th Anniversary Season because it celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community’s own spirit of chosen family while capturing the joy and chaos of a fabulous boys’ trip to Palm Springs. It feels like us: big-hearted, a little chaotic, and full of cocktails and confessionals. Producing it feels like honoring who we are, where we gather, and how we care for each other.”

Director Jesse Marchese added, “This play is just what we need right now: a love letter to gay men, the families we choose, and the culture we’ve created that’s equal parts tart and sweet—just like your favorite poolside cocktail. JC Lee’s heartfelt exploration of the ties that bind a tight-knit group of gay men together—and the grievances that threaten to tear them apart—is timely, sexy, fun, and probing.”

Set in Palm Springs, To My Girls follows a group of close gay friends who reunite for a weekend of sun, margaritas, and mischief. Between gossip, grudges, and a lip-synced music video project gone awry, their vacation becomes a funny and moving meditation on love, loyalty, and how chosen family helps us navigate change and uncertainty.

The cast features Wil Bethmann as Curtis, Frank DiPalermo as Bernie, Luke Harvey Jacobs as Jeff, Zack King as Leo, Jocorey Mitchell as Omar, and Wilfred Paloma as Castor.

The creative team includes Jesse Marchese (Director), Mathys Herbert (Scenic Design), Joshua Heming (Lighting Design), Danita Lee (Costume Design), Remus Harrington (Sound Design and Composer), Luke Harvey Jacobs (Choreographer), and Brian Salvanera (Stage Manager).

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Previews run November 13–21, with the press opening on November 22. Performances continue through December 7, 2025, playing Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will be held at Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Boulevard, San Diego, California 92116.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT AND DIRECTOR

JC Lee is an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter whose works include Luce (Lincoln Center Theater), Relevance (MCC Theater), and numerous plays developed with Center Theatre Group, South Coast Repertory, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. His television credits include How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) and Looking and Girls (HBO).

Jesse Marchese, Diversionary’s Director of Development and Resident Dramaturg, is a queer theater artist and scholar who has directed and produced across New York and San Diego, including work with The Old Globe, Astoria Performing Arts Center, and Mint Theater Company, where his productions earned multiple Drama Desk Award nominations.

ABOUT DIVERSIONARY THEATRE

Founded in 1986, Diversionary Theatre is the nation’s third-oldest LGBTQIA+ theatre, dedicated to amplifying queer voices through the performing arts in an inclusive and provocative environment. For forty years, the company has provided a platform for complex and diverse stories that celebrate and explore the LGBTQIA+ experience, creating live entertainment that inspires, challenges, and connects.

For tickets and more information, visit www.diversionary.org.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP