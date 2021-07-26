Diversionary Announces Frankie Alicea-Ford As New Associate Artistic Director

Diversionary Theatre in University Heights, San Diego, has announced a brand new member of the staff, Frankie Alicea-Ford. The new position of Associate Artistic Director has been created for Alicea-Ford, and will include working closely with Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow on producing a the season of Mainstage productions and the new Austin & Joann Clark Cabaret programming of entertainment. Alicea-Ford, an experienced arts educator will also support Director of Arts Education and Outreach, Skyer Sullivan on curriculum creation and teaching in Diversionary's expanding education programming.



Alicea-Ford comes to Diversionary with a wealth of experience, most recently serving as the Artist-in-Residence at New Village Arts (NVA) in Carlsbad, CA. Alicea-Ford oversaw the NVA multicultural, bilingual outreach initiative, Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, and worked with their education and outreach programs.



Says Alicea-Ford of his new role with the 3rd oldest LGBTQIA+ theatre in the country, "Stepping into the Associate Artistic Director role at Diversionary, the 3rd oldest LGBTQ+ theater space in the country, is truly an honor. Having an opportunity to produce, lift up, and create space for other Queer & Allied artists is a sacred responsibility and one that I am eager to take on. And I am truly fortunate to have been offered a seat at the table and to be able to do this work so closely with Matt Morrow and the powerful team they've created! I am looking forward to creating real, meaningful change and art for my Queer community.



Additionally, about completing his Artist-in-Residence with New Village Arts, Alicea-Ford goes on to say, "My work in the San Diego Arts community is something that I am incredibly proud of and my Residency at New Village Arts is a highlight of my career. I am so thankful to New Village Art's founder and Executive Artistic Director, Kristianne Kurner, for the constant support, guidance, and mentorship that was offered to me. I am a better artist because of it and I cannot wait to continue supporting, celebrating, and working with NVA and Kristianne in the future!"



Of the addition of Alicea-Ford to Diversionary's Artistic team, Matt M. Morrow, Executive Artistic Director says, "I'm so grateful to have Frankie's partnership at Diversionary. His energy, enthusiasm, and incisive point of view are what the future of our industry looks like. I believe our collaboration and his leadership will create an even stronger and more artistically ambitious Diversionary than ever before!"

About Alicea-Ford's new role, Kristianne Kurner, Executive Artistic Director of New Village Arts in Carlsbad, says, "New Village Arts is thrilled that Mr. Alicea-Ford, who served as our Artist-in-Residence for the past year, is joining the Diversionary team. We are excited to see what Mr. Alicea-Ford and Diversionary can do together."