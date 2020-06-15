Diversionary Announces Expansion Of Education Department With Receipt Of A New York Life Grant

Diversionary Theatre has announce the receipt of a Community Impact Grant from New York Life The grant will allow them to expand their already exciting Arts Education and Outreach department, allowing them to reach even more students and seniors with their Arts Education programs.



About the expansion of the Arts Education and Outreach Program, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow, says "Arts Education and outreach are essential ingredients in the DNA of Diversionary. They are not only vital to the future of our theatre, but a critical component of the culture of our entire community. Under the leadership of Education Associate Skyler Sullivan, our arts education program has blossomed from one meager Student Matinee program to six robust programs serving thousands just in the past five years. I'm grateful to New York Life for believing in our work in this area and providing the funding to continue to meet a real need in our community. Their generous support will grow our programming by expanding on existing partnerships while forging new ones across San Diego county, diving deeper into our community to provide progressive LGBTQ arts education."



Regarding the expansion of the Arts Education and Outreach Programing and becoming the Director of the already vibrant but growing department, Skyler Sullivan says "Because of the generosity of New York Life, Diversionary Theatre will be able to expand our arts education and outreach programs to serve more community members here in San Diego. With this incredible gift, we will continue to forge new pathways, bringing even more inclusive opportunities that explore the LGBTQ and allied experience."



THE STUDENT MATINEE SERIES offers one FREE performance for students for every Mainstage show we produce. Prior to attending the matinee, a Teaching Artist visits each classroom to introduce the play's subject matter and themes using an interactive lesson plan. Post show, students are treated to a talk-back with the cast. Within a week after attending, the same Teaching Artist returns to the classroom with a post-show workshop to help the students contextualize the performance and tie it back to their own lives.



KID-VERSIONARY is an after-school program serving elementary and middle schools at their schools. This eight-week program focuses on developing self-expression, collaboration and creativity. The students perform a showcase for family and friends to demonstrate their acquired skills at the culmination of the program.



TEEN-VERSIONARY is a summer camp for high school students from across San Diego County that revolves around the production of an LGBT themed show as part of San Diego Pride. Students rehearse for two weeks with a professional theatre director, and the showcase performance takes place on the Diversionary Mainstage.



D-TOURS is a partnership with the San Diego Unified School District touring professional, LGBT-themed shows to high school campuses across San Diego County.



THE STONEWALL SALON is a seven week training program for LGBTQIA adults aged 50+ who work as an ensemble while writing personal stories that are woven into a culminating performance piece on Diversionary's Mainstage.



THE SILVER SQUAD provides free drop-in classes quarterly for LGBTQIA+ senior citizens on a variety of performance topics.

In reaction to the coronavirus, Diversionary Theatre is committed to continuing all education and outreach programs online. Visit our website to learn more. www.diversionary.org.

