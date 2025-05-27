DISNEY'S THE LION KING, JR. Begins At San Diego Junior Theatre In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Junior Theatre will present Disney's The Lion King, JR.. This beloved story follows the epic journey of young Simba as he rises to embrace his destiny as king of the Pride Lands. Bursting with imagination, heart, and music by Elton John and Tim Rice — including iconic favorites like “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “I Just Can't Wait to Be King”.

Returning director, Kandace Crystal, helms the production, with musical direction by Desha Crownover and choreography by Theresa Maigue Bendorf. Together, this dynamic creative team leads a talented cast of young artists in a visually stunning and emotionally rich performance that celebrates community, courage, and self-discovery.

“The Lion King, JR. is more than a story about a lion cub becoming a king; it's about finding your voice, your purpose, and your place in the world,” says Director Kandace Crystal.

Disney's The Lion King, JR. will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from June 27 to July 13, 2025. Please note there will be no performances July 4-6.

JT's popular Pajama Night is Friday, July 11. Kids attending in their favorite pajamas will get a special gift!

Junior Theatre is offering a Sensory-Friendly performance for patrons with special needs on Saturday, July 12 at 11am. Tickets for this performance are free but reservations are required. For more information, and to reserve tickets, interested patrons should call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Junior Theatre continues to provide an American Sign Language-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for The Lion King, JR. will be on Saturday, July 12 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

