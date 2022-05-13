DESPERATE TO BE SEEN, HORRIFIED OF BEING KNOWN: A GHOST STORY Comes to San Diego Fringe

Desperate To Be Seen, Horrified Of Being Known: A Ghost Story is coming to the 10th Annual San Diego International Fringe Festival. Performances run June 2 - June 12, 2022.

This exciting new play by Vic Terry is starring: Michael Simpson as THE GHOST, Vic Terry as THE GHOUL, and featuring an original soundscape by Verdell Smith (Soul Ablaze)

Where: Centro Cultural de la Raza 2004 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

When: 6/3/22 at 9:00pm, 6/6/22 at 7:30pm, 6/9/22 at 6:00pm, 6/11/22 at 4:00pm, 6/12/22 at 2:30pm

Tickets & Passes: www.sdfringe.org

LIGHTS UP ON TWO ETHEREAL BEINGS IN A METAPHYSICAL SPACE. "Desperate to be Seen, Horrified of Being Known" is the story of two restless spirits navigating the afterlife - discussing love, loss, identity, and regret, and coping with the fact that neither of them have ever really felt alive.

About the Company: Good Vibe Cinema is a San Diego based production company in the business of good vibes + good times. Through Super 8 film, live theatrical performances, and more, Good Vibe Cinema invites us to live a life that's cinematic. For executive producer and playwright Vic Terry, storytelling is a means of encouraging audiences to explore the deepest parts of themselves and the inherent performativity of existence.