DECIEVED at The Old Globe Extends Through September 14

The Old Globe has announce that Johnna Wright’s (Bard on the Beach’s Much Ado About Nothing – director, Blackbird Theatre’s The Rivals - director) and Patty Jamieson’s (Shaw Festival’s Ragtime, The Importance of Being Earnest – actor) West Coast premiere of Deceived, adapted from the classic play Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton (Rope, The Duke in Darkness) has been extended for one week due to popular demand. Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (The Old Globe’s Trouble in Mind, Skeleton Crew) directs this suspenseful thriller that will enthrall Globe audiences. Deceived officially opened last week and will now play through September 14, 2025. The limited engagement will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets for the one-week extension are now available at TheOldGlobe.org.

Bella Manningham’s new husband seems the doting partner, but when she sees the gaslights dim and he claims they have not, she begins to suspect the strange occurrences aren’t just in her head. This exhilarating new adaptation of the beloved mystery blows the dust off a classic and is “a very satisfying piece of theatrical reinvention” (Toronto Star).

The cast of Deceived includes Brittany Bellizeare as Bella (Broadway’s McNeal, Off Broadway’s Flex), Maggie Carney as Elizabeth (The Old Globe’s Pygmalion, Backyard Renaissance’s Misery), Kennedy Tolson as Nancy (La Jolla Playhouse’s Indian Princesses, La Jolla Playhouse DNA New Play Festival’s Marble Rooftop), and Travis Van Winkle as Jack (Arena Stage’s Death on the Nile, Netflix’s “FUBAR”).

Deceived understudies include Morgan Carberry (u/s Elizabeth), Liliana Talwatte (u/s Bella and Nancy), and Justin Lang (u/s Jack).

Also joining Wright, Jamieson, and Sonnenberg as part of the creative team are Paige Hathaway(Scenic Design), Nicole Jescinth Smith (Costume Design), Bryan Ealey (Lighting Design), Fitz Patton (Sound Design and Original Music), Andrea Caban (Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Marie Jahelka (Production Stage Manager).

PRODUCTION SPONSORS: Deceived is supported by Lead Production Sponsors Terry Atkinson, Ann Davies, and Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander.

Additional financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe’s year-round activities.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox.

