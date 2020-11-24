Cygnet Theatre Presents Three Holiday Shows In December

Cygnet Theatre has announced a full lineup of holiday programming for December 2020. While the news is bleak and spirits may not be as high as usual for this time of year, the theatre hopes to bring some joy into the homes of San Diegans with their December programming. Programs include the cabaret-style Musical Monday: Home for the Holidays, a streaming version of the 2011 production It's a Wonderful Life, and their continued tradition of presenting A Christmas Carol, this year as a new one-man, original filmed adaptation featuring Artistic Director Sean Murray.

The first opportunity for some holiday cheer will be on December 7th at 7:00 PM with a special benefit production of Musical Monday: Home for the Holidays. Held on Zoom, attendees will be invited to get festive and ring in the season with the sound of holiday music! A very fitting theme for this year's celebrations, Home for the Holidays will be a joyful cabaret-style musical experience. The performance will also incorporate ways to support the theatre, including an opportunity drawing. Performers include Megan Carmitchel (Rock of Ages), David Kirk Grant (Gypsy), Kürt Norby (Man of La Mancha), Anise Ritchie (Rock of Ages), and Racquel Williams (The Last Five Years). The evening will be hosted by Melissa Fernandes. Tickets are $15 per household.

Up next is the San Diego holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol. For the seventh year in a row Cygnet Theatre continues its tradition of presenting this beloved classic. This year the theatre will be presenting a new one-man, filmed adaptation of it's most popular holiday production. Artistic Director Sean Murray unfolds the classic tale of hope and redemption in this one-man performance, playing dozens of roles with humor and heart. Murray, who adapted and directs the piece, brings a unique perspective to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge because of his decades long relationship with the story. This production combines the richness of Dickens' language together beautifully with the viewers own imagination...all from their living room! The production will be available for streaming December 14 - 27. Tickets are $25 per household.

Running concurrently with A Christmas Carol is It's a Wonderful Life, based on the Frank Capra film and adapted for the stage by Joe Landry. The famous story of George Bailey and Clarence the Angel is brought to life as a 1940s live radio play, filled with music, live sound effects and plenty of heart. Inspired by the classic American film, the show is performed by a versatile cast of actors who perform the dozens of characters. This presentation of the stage play was recorded in 2011 and features Tom Andrew, Jason Connors, Jonathan Dunn-Rankin, Melissa Fernandes, Veronica Murphy, Patrick Osteen, Amanda Sitton, Billy Thompson, and Tim West. The production will be available for streaming December 14 - 27. Tickets are $25 per household.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com.

