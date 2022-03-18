Cygnet Theatre Postpones NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Cygnet Theatre announces the postponement of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, which was scheduled as the theatre's last production of Season 18. The show was scheduled to run from July 13 - August 21, 2022 and will be moved to a future season which will be announced at a later date. The musical is adapted from War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy and takes place in Moscow during the 1812 French invasion of Russia. The change comes as a result of the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"What we see playing out in this war is extremely disturbing and we expect the situation will get worse before it gets better." says Cygnet Theatre's Artistic Director Sean Murray. "To be sensitive to the Ukrainian community, and especially our own Ukrainian and Russian community members here in San Diego that are fearful for their loved ones in immediate danger, we will postpone this production to a more appropriate time."

In an ironic twist of fate, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will be replaced by the Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret. The musical was originally slated to be remounted for Cygnet's 20-21 season, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The run dates of July 13 - August 21, 2022 will remain the same.

Cabaret depicts the interlocking stories of a cabaret singer, an American writer and the denizens of Berlin, all caught up in the swirling maelstrom of a changing society. In the seamy, sleazy Kit Kat Klub, on the eve of Hitler's rise to power, almost anything - including love - is possible. With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff, this dark, daring and provocative musical was winner eight Tony Awards.

Murray continues, "Cabaret is a timely show to bring to our stage at this particular time. With an astounding and award-winning score matched with a strong book, this musical both entertains and makes a powerful statement. It celebrates the individual and how we negotiate challenging times, make political statements through our associations, and how quietly fascist tendencies in our societies can grow into powerful forces around us. Its memorable characters and famous songs and dances make for an unforgettable theatre experience."

Patrons are being notified of the change in programming and will be given the opportunity to keep their tickets for the new performance, maintain account credit for a future show, or donate their tickets back to Cygnet Theatre. Show information can be found here.

The Box Office is available during regular business hours to help answer questions or update ticket preferences. The Box Office is located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park. They can be reached by calling 619-337-1525 or by emailing BoxOffice@CygnetTheatre.com.