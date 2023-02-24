Cygnet Theatre Announces The Cast And Creative Team Of NOËL COWARD'S PRESENT LAUGHTER

Cygnet Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Noël Coward's Present Laughter. This classic comedy is directed by Rosina Reynolds and runs March 29 - April 29 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town.

Present Laughter is lighthearted farce that celebrates playwright Noël Coward's legendary wit and larger-than-life persona. Based on Coward himself, actor Garry Essendine is the star of the London theatrical scene at the height of his fame and adored by legions of admirers-perhaps a little too much. Fans regularly throw themselves at Garry's feet, drawn in by his charm and charisma, throwing his household into chaos. In the week before Garry is set to embark on an African tour, he is forced to juggle a besotted young woman with stars in her eyes, an unhinged young playwright obsessed with being in Garry's presence, his best friend's wife who is determined to seduce him, his manager, his producer, his secretary, his estranged ex-wife, and an impending mid-life crisis.

"The artistic team turned to Sir Noël Coward when we were looking for a classic comedy to bring to Cygnet. His plays were ahead of their times and are certainly fun and relevant today." states Artistic Director Sean Murray. "I've been a Coward fan and aficionado since I was a teen. Something about his steadfast determination to create himself without apologies was inspiring to me. I find his classics to be sophisticated and deceptively light. They are, in fact, very astute and hilariously clear looks at the expectations set upon us by society and the truth and reality that underlie and challenge those expectations. Coward's characters, especially the women roles he wrote, are defiant and know what they want."

Reynolds followed with, "Noel Coward's Present Laughter is a perfect example of High Comedy, or Comedy of Manners. It's a far cry from bloodless refined wordy plays - their themes are mostly sex and money. The wit is sparkling, the language as often used as a weapon as used for seduction. These are characters who know how to spar verbally, and enjoy every minute of it."

Featuring Cygnet Theatre's Artistic Director Sean Murray as Garry Essendine, the cast includes Drew Bradford (Fred), Trevor Cruse (Roland), Melissa Fernandes (Monica), Steven Lone (Morris), Lindsey Young (Daphne), Annie Hinton (Miss Erikson/Lady Saltburn), James Newcomb (Henry), Shana Wride (Liz), and Amanda Sitton (Joanna).

Reversing roles after Sean Murray directed Rosina Reynolds in the rotating rep Hay Fever and The Vortex (2015), Reynolds will now direct Murray in Present Laughter. Murray will also be reunited with former Private Lives (2010) cast members Annie Hinton and Shana Wride.

In addition to direction by Reynolds, the creative team for Cygnet's production of Present Laughter includes scenic design by Tony Cucuzzella, lighting design by Colby Freel, sound design by TJ Fucella, props design by Bonnie Durbin, costume design by Elisa Benzoni, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, casting by Kian Kline-Chilton, and stage management by Craig Campbell.

Tickets for Present Laughter are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting cygnettheatre.com. Regular ticket prices start at $32.