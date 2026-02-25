Cygnet Theatre Adds JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN to 22nd Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cygnet Theatre has announced the addition of the acclaimed play John Proctor Is the Villain, officially completing the eight-show lineup for the company's 22nd season. Written by Kimberly Belflower, the play fills the previously to-be-announced (TBA) slot on Cygnet's season schedule, March 17-April 11, 2027 in the Dottie Studio Theater.

Recently named one of the “50 Influential Titles of the 21st Century” by American Theatre magazine, John Proctor Is the Villain boldly flips Arthur Miller's The Crucible on its head. Set in a present-day high school English classroom, the play follows a group of sharp, ambitious young women as they re-examine a revered literary hero — and begin to question the narratives they've been taught to accept. What unfolds is a fierce, funny, and razor-sharp exploration of power, reputation, and who gets to control the story.

“Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor Is the Villain is the perfect complement to the entirety of our season,” said Cygnet Artistic Director Sean Murray. “This comedy shines its light on a generation in mid-transformation as they dive into the American classic, The Crucible, in their English class. They discover that they need not be bound by the past and learn to claim the power to change how they see themselves and the world in which they live. We can't wait to dive deeper into this material with our artists and audiences.”

Originally commissioned by The Farm Theater for its College Collaboration Project, the play quickly became a regional sensation, with acclaimed productions in Washington, D.C. (2022) and Boston (2024), followed by a Broadway run earlier this year. A film adaptation is currently in development, further cementing John Proctor's Is the Villain's cultural impact.

With its wit, urgency, and emotional depth, John Proctor Is the Villain promises to be one of the most talked-about theatrical events of Cygnet's 2026–27 season.