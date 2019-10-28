Coronado Playhouse's 73rd Season Comes to a Close with MAMMA MIA!

Coronado Playhouse ends its 73rd season with the award-winning, high-energy production of Mamma Mia!, opening Friday, November 8 and playing through Sunday, December 15, 2019. Fall in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. This sunny, funny, sensational story, with a book by Catherine Johnson, is told through the magic of ABBA's timeless music and explosive dance numbers. Music and lyrics are by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the musical writing team and the "guy-half" of ABBA, that brought us the hits you know and love, like "Dancing Queen," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money Money," "Take A Chance on Me," and the title song "Mamma Mia!".

Donna lives on a Greek island where she runs a small hotel. Her daughter, Sophie, is preparing for her wedding, dreaming of her father walking her down the aisle. One problem: she doesn't know who he is! Sneaking a peek into her mother's old journals, Sophie discovers that her dad is one of three possible guys. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she'll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she'd thought!

Mamma Mia! is helmed by returning CPH director Jennie Gray Connard. An actor / director / choreographer, Connard has been working at San Diego theatres since childhood. She directed several productions at CPH including Spamalot (Aubrey Award) Avenue Q (Aubrey Award and Bravo San Diego Award for production) A Little Night Music and A Year With Frog and Toad (Aubrey Award). She is also the Owner/Artistic Director of the OB Playhouse and Theatre Company where she directed many critically-acclaimed shows, including Jesus Christ Superstar and Hair.

Once again, she is teaming up with the award-winning Music Director Kirk Valles. Valles is another familiar face at CPH. He recently won an Aubrey award for his musical direction of A Man of No Importance. He has won many other awards and accolades for his shows at CPH and beyond, including: Urinetown, A Chorus Line, A Little Night Music, Nunsense, Always Patsy Cline, Godspell (in concert), Spamalot,

Into The Woods, Sleeping Beauty, Tommy, I Love You You're Perfect Now Change, Ave Q, Jesus Christ Superstar and Hair.

Tickets range from $22-$28 and are available through Coronado Playhouse's Box Office at (619) 435-4856 or online at www.CoronadoPlayhouse.com.

WHO:

Mamma Mia!

Music and Lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson

Book by Catherine Johnson

Directed by Jennie Gray Connard

Music Direction by Kirk Valles

Choreographed by Marc Caro and Jennie Gray Connard

Produced by Katy Skyrud and Chris Powell

Featuring: Alyssa Austin, Sarah Ball, Luke Barbarita, Nicola Barrett, Connor Boyd, Chrissy Burns, Brittany Carillo, Claire Christy, Bailee Coleman, William Corkery, Heather Deerfield, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Barron Henzel, Steven Jensen, Tyler Kirk, Olivia Lucci, Patrick Mayuyu, Quike Moreno, Kristel Nichols, Nic Payton, Dawn Marie Zuniga-Williams



WHEN:

November 8 - December 15, 2019

TIMES:

Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays 2pm

TICKETS:

$22-$28

Active Duty Military, Student and Senior discounts. Group rates available.

WHERE:

Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118





