Coronado Playhouse Announces 2023 Season 77 Call for Submissions

Coronado Playhouse has announced its 2023 Season 77 call for submissions. As they look ahead in their season planning, Coronado Playhouse will embark on a new initiative to continue its role in the theatre community as an organization that aspires to bring theatre to as many people as possible.

In addition to their call for Directors (https://www.coronadoplayhouse.org/submissions/) for the new season, Coronado Playhouse is launching a Co-Production Partnership Program. The goal is to support an outside theatre company's production of both companies' choosings; the support to be offered may include but is not limited to venue space, the utilization of Coronado Playhouse's marketing and production team, technical assistance, and mentorship throughout the theatre-making process. Ideally, Coronado Playhouse seeks to co-produce at least one full-length show in the new season, with the potential to make this a regular occurrence in all future seasons.

"There are a number of theater groups without a permanent home base who do amazing creative work. The board saw this as a wonderful opportunity to help provide a more open space for them in our community," states Heather Barton Tjalma Member, Board of Directors and Play Selection Committee Co-Chair, "in these partnerships, we hope to nurture relationships with a wider range of artists and audiences members." Coronado Playhouse recognizes the position it's in to be able to help nurture and cultivate other companies and artists, as well as create a tangible way to make due on its mission to foster an appreciation for theatre through stories from all backgrounds.

As the theatre community as a whole approaches the two-year anniversary of the 2020 summer of protests and calls for greater efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion, Coronado Playhouse sees this co-production initiative as a major step towards reaching all San Diegans.

The submission deadline for both Director proposals as well as Co-Productions for CPH's 2023 season is Saturday, February 12, 2022 at https://www.coronadoplayhouse.org/submissions/.

The oldest arts organization in Coronado, Coronado Playhouse stands proudly among the best in the Community Theatre world of San Diego and constantly strives for excellence in its productions. They diligently strive to select diverse creative and production teams that will deliver smart and enlightening productions to CPH audiences.