CompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This Month

The concert is on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 at 7pm.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

On January 27th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents CompCord Ensemble @ The NWEAMO Festival.

CompCord Ensemble includes Ljiljana Winkler - soprano, Beth Holub - viola, Todd Rewoldt - alto saxophone, Gene Pritsker - electric guitar, Lesi Mei and Aaron Alter - piano, and Robert C. Ford and Roger Aplon - poetry / recitation.

The performance, held at San Diego State University, includes a program of exciting new chamber music, including several premieres. Featured compositions include Debra Kaye's 'Party Conversation, 2023,' Gene Pritsker's 'Desert Lullaby,' on a poem of Roger Aplon, Joseph Martin Waters' 'Butterflies,' and the 'Robert C. Ford Suite' with three compositions on his poetry by various composers. Plus, music by Aaron Alter, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, and Milica Paranosic / Brian DuFord,

 

Founded in 1998, the New West Evolving Art and Music Organization (NWEAMO) is dedicated to dissolving cultural barriers and building inclusive communities of artists, scientists and children of all ages throughout the world. It embraces all styles of music as well as visual, performance and hybrid arts. The NWEAMO Festival seeks to establish and showcase new modes of performance by focusing on works which play with the creative exploration of today's emerging ideas, experiments, hunches and dreams. High and low, street and laboratory – everything converges by design at a NWEAMO event.

 

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.



