'Chuck' reunion with Zachary Levi and the cast of the beloved show to support Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund

What's more confronting in time of uncertainty than something gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling of nostalgia? Zachary Levi, who last sang, dances, and cartwheeled his way across the Broadway stage in SHE LOVES ME, and is a San Diego staple during ComicCon is here to help us with a live table read and remember the good times. Remember those? When we could go outside, and when no one had ever made a tv show about the Tiger King.

There are few fan bases that were as devoted to their show as the fans of "Chuck" starring Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Joshua Gomez, and more. The show, which followed a nerd who accidentally became involved with and then became a spy, was full of fun and loveable characters and resonated worldwide with their fans. The fan base was so dedicated that they were able to rally and save the show, got Subway to sponsor the last few seasons of the total 5 season series.

It was just announced that the cast will be doing a live cast (virtual) reunion and episode reading on April 17th on EW.com and IGTV. Fittingly, the fans of "Chuck" are the ones that will get to choose the episode the cast will be reading.

Even more incentive, by participating you'll have a chance to be cast in the table read!

RSVP at this link and leave your suggestion: http://share.ew.com/VedPQVr

All of this in support of Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund

To donate to Feeding America, go here: http://share.ew.com/0NKUk7w

