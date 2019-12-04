Celebrate the New Year With the San Diego Symphony

The Symphony has an exciting line-up to kick-off the New Year-starting with its fifth annual January festival entitled, "Beethoven: Iconoclast, Innovator, Genius", which celebrates the composer's 250th birthday. Looking ahead to February, there are a variety of can't-miss concerts to put you in the Valentine's Day spirit including Love Me Tonight and Beethoven vs. Coldplay.

JAN/FEB HIGHLIGHTS:

JAN 10, 11, 12 | Emanuel Ax: Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1



The Beethoven Festival begins! Seven-time Grammy®-winning pianist Emanuel Ax will take the stage to reveal the surprising delight of Ludwig van Beethoven's first (published) piano concerto.

JAN 17, 18 | Beethoven's Symphony No. 5



Join renowned principal guest conductor Edo de Waart on a journey through three monumental works.

JAN 24, 25 | Beethoven's Pastoral



From the powerful and expressive strains of Egmont to the natural beauty of the Pastoral, experience Ludwig van Beethoven's mastery of musical drama.

FEB 15 | Beethoven vs. Coldplay



Steve Hackman's Beethoven vs. Coldplay transforms Beethoven's Eroica Symphony into an oratorio, weaving the melodies and lyrics of Coldplay. Many of the band's most well-known songs are interpolated, including "Paradise" and "The Scientist."





