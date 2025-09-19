Cast and Creatives Set For VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE at Cygnet Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cygnet Theatre will present the offbeat comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang. Directed by Anthony Methvin, the play will run from October 8 to November 9, 2025 and will be the inaugural production in The Dottie Studio Theater in Cygnet Theatre's permanent home, The Joan in Arts District Liberty Station. Opening Night is Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 7:00pm (Pacific Time).

This riotous comedy blends sibling drama with Chekhovian absurdity. When movie star Masha returns to her childhood home with her boy-toy Spike, she upends the quiet lives of her quirky brother Vanya and adopted sister Sonia. Chaos ensues in this whip-smart, laugh-out-loud play about family dysfunction, middle-aged angst, and the unexpected joys of life.

“There's a reason this play won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize—it continues to speak to us in exciting ways,” says director Anthony Methvin. “It's not only Durang's most fun work, but also his most sincere and grounded. It's a thrilling opportunity to bring it to life.”

The cast features Andrew D. Oswald as Vanya; Shana Wride as Sonia; Eileen Bowman as Masha; Sean Brew as Spike; Daisy Martinez as Cassandra; and Emma Nossal as Nina.

The creative team for Cygnet's production for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike includes Yi-Chien Lee, Scenic Design; Curtis Mueller, Lighting Design; Evan Eason, Sound Design; Heather K. Nunn, Costume Design; Bonnie Durben, Props Design; Peter Herman, Wig/Makeup Design; Hannah Meade, Intimacy Consultant; Jared Blake Halsell, Stage Manager; and Jaz Villalino, Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office, by phone at 619-337-1525, or by visiting CygnetTheatre.org. Cygnet Theatre is located at 2880 Roosevelt Road in Arts District Liberty Station. Regular ticket prices start at $58.

